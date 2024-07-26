College Football 2024 college football odds: UCLA's win total on the move after press conference Published Jul. 26, 2024 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Back in February, DeShaun Foster was hired as the new UCLA Football Head Coach, replacing Chip Kelly after six seasons with the Bruins.

Foster has 11 years of collegiate coaching experience, including 10 at UCLA, his alma mater. He also coached one year at Texas Tech.

Foster has spent the past seven seasons as the Bruins' running backs coach and served as associate head coach in 2023. In 2022, he was also nominated for the Broyles Award, which is annually presented to college football's top assistant coach.

But, things got off to an awkward start for coach Foster and the Bruins at the Big Ten media day earlier this week.

Foster began his opening statement by expressing his excitement about becoming UCLA's head coach, as well as the school's presence in the Big Ten conference.

Then, things got a bit awkward.

Foster froze when trying to explain UCLA football and its role in the Los Angeles area to the Big Ten media.

From a betting perspective, UCLA's win total odds shifted drastically after the presser.

UCLA opened with a projected win total of 6.5, but their win total now sits at 4.5.

Two full games is a huge move in the betting market.

Coincidence?

Despite the snafu in his first big appearance in the public eye, many UCLA players are confident in Foster's ability to lead the Bruins.

When UCLA announced Foster's hiring to the team, the players excitedly cheered and jumped around as if they had won the national championship. They could not have been more enthusiastic about their next head coach.

Starting quarterback Ethan Garbers noted the impact Foster is already making.

"[Under Kelly,] it was more of a job than playing football, Garbers said. "Coach Foster wants to get back to playing football and having fun while you're doing it."

"I'd rather have fun while playing instead of the sport I love being a job. And I think all of you would agree.

UCLA commit Scott Taylor sees a different side of DeShaun Foster, too. "Coach Foster is the most authentic guy in the facility," he said. "He's brought a different type of energy and love back to Westwood, and I'll never question the way his players respect him."

UCLA finished last season with a 7-5 regular season record and now will get a run in the new Big Ten Conference.

FOX Sports gambling analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica shared his thoughts on UCLA's chances this season:

"There was so much turnover and change both on and off the field with the Bruins that I figured they would have a hard time making a bowl," he explained. "The QB situation isn't great. Key defensive players like Laiatu Latu are gone, and the switch to the Big Ten wasn’t going to result in a net positive in wins in my mind.

"That three-game stretch of LSU, Oregon and at Penn State is among the toughest schedule stretches in the country, and we’ll see how the new staff responds to a team that will be 2-3 at best through five games."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on college football and other sports.

