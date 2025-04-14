National Football League Which colleges have produced the most players selected to a Pro Bowl in NFL history? Updated Apr. 15, 2025 8:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Certain college programs are known and relied upon for consistently sending talent to the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles built its Super-Bowl-winning defense on the back of drafting and acquiring several Georgia Bulldogs players. The Baltimore Ravens built their historic defense on the back of two Miami Hurricanes. The Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl in 2021 on the back of an LSU connection between Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase.

There are many more examples like this, and with the NFL Draft next week, we looked back at which schools have produced the most players selected to at least one Pro Bowl in their careers. Let's take a look:

Colleges with the most players selected to a Pro Bowl in NFL history

10. UCLA: 44

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the Bruins' perennial Pro-Bowlers are out of the league now, but Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has racked up three appearances across his nine-year career. Clark had his best season in 2023 when he recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks and tied his career-high with nine tackles for loss.

Those now-retired UCLA stalwarts include Baltimore Ravens tackle Jonathon Ogden, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew. Ogden is a Hall of Famer, who made the Pro Bowl in every year he played in the league, except his rookie season. Aikman made six Pro Bowls and led the league in completion-percentage (69.1) in 1993. Jones-Drew made a trio of Pro Bowls and led the league in rushing yards with 1,606 in 2011.

T-7. Texas: 45

Longhorn alums Justin Tucker and Quandre Diggs have consistently made the Pro Bowl as of recently. Tucker, the Ravens' kicker, represented the AFC five straight years between 2019-2023, while Diggs represented the NFC three times while he played with the Seahawks, before being traded to Tennessee before the 2024 season.

Brian Orakpo, Casey Hampton and Jamaal Charles were each selected for multiple Pro Bowls. Orakpo had three separate double-digit sack seasons from the right-side linebacker position and as a rangy star for both the Titans and Washington Commanders. Hampton was a fundamental run-stuffer who spent all 12 of his professional years with Pittsburgh and made five Pro Bowls. Charles was one of the best running backs of the 21st Century. He could catch passes, run through the tackles and make break-away plays.

T-7. Tennessee: 45

Alvin Kamara is one of the few Volunteers still playing who is a perennial Pro-Bowler. While he hasn't made the game the last three seasons, he was selected in each of his first five years in the NFL.

Peyton Manning is tied for the second most Pro Bowls of all-time (14). The Tennessee alum made four Super Bowls, winning one with the Indianapolis Colts in 2004 and another in 2016 with the Denver Broncos. He led the league in passing yards in three separate seasons and touchdowns four times. Reggie White, who played defensive line for the Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, and former Dallas Cowboys' tight-end Jason Witten also cracked the double-digits for Pro Bowls.

T-7. Georgia: 45

The Bulldogs have a young crop of superstars making Pro Bowls including Brock Bowers, James Cook and Jalen Carter.

Champ Bailey is tied for the most Pro Bowls of any cornerback with 12. He led the league with 10 interceptions in 2006 and is the all-time leader in passes broken up with 203 across his 15-year career. Quarterback Fran Tarkenton made nine Pro Bowls, earning selections during each of the four years he played on the New York Giants, as well as five for the Minnesota Vikings.

T-5. LSU: 53

The Tigers have arguably the two best wide receivers in the NFL right now in Pro Bowlers, Justin Jefferson and JaMarr Chase.

Wide receivers out of LSU are usually a good bet as Odell Beckham Jr. made three Pro Bowls, Jarvis Landry made five, and Carlos Carson made two in the 1980s. The Tigers have also produced stalwart defensive backs including Johnny Robinson, a safety who made seven Pro Bowls, and the recently-retired Patrick Peterson who was selected in each of the first eight seasons he played in the NFL.

T-5. Alabama: 53

The Crimson Tide had the most alums in the Pro Bowl this past season with 10 total selections. Mainstays such as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and running back Derrick Henry lead the way, each receiving their fifth nod.

Legendary quarterbacks such as Bart Starr and Joe Namath earned multiple Pro Bowl appearances out of Alabama. Starr led the Packers to a Super Bowl I and II victory in 1967 and 1968 and was the MVP of the game both times, while Namath led the Jets to Super Bowl III and won MVP.

4. Miami: 58

While the Hurricanes haven't had more than three Pro-Bowlers since 2015, the program has produced some of the greatest defensive players in recent NFL past. Ravens' stalwarts Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, who won a Super Bowl in their final year playing together in the 2012 season. Lewis leads all linebackers with 13 Pro Bowls and is the all-time leader in total tackles (2,059) and solo tackles (1,568). Reed made nine Pro Bowls and is seventh all-time in interceptions with 64.

3. Ohio State: 65

The Bosa brothers, Joey and Nick, have each made five Pro Bowls throughout their NFL careers. Joey played his first nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before the team released him this offseason. He had four double-digit sack seasons and forced seven fumbles in 2021. Nick won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, when he led the NFL with 18.5 sacks.

Buckeyes' alum Orlando Pace made seven consecutive Pro Bowls between 1999-2005 while playing left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. Wide receiver Cris Carter was selected for eight consecutive Pro Bowls from 1993-2001. He led the league in receptions in 1994 with 122 catches, and was the season-leader in touchdowns three times.

2. Notre Dame: 69

Notre Dame produced a pair of perennial Pro Bowl offensive linemen in Zack Martin and Quenton Nelson. Martin made the Pro Bowl in all but one of his first 10 seasons in the league and Nelson has made it in all six.

One of the best quarterbacks of all time came out of Notre Dame, in Joe Montana. Montana was selected for eight Pro Bowls and won four Super Bowls. He also won back-to-back MVP awards in 1989 and 1990.

1. USC: 70

Amon-Ra St. Brown might not have looked like a future Pro-Bowler when he was selected in the fourth round out of USC, but he's certainly turned himself into one. St. Brown has made the Pro Bowl in three of his four NFL seasons, racking up over 1,000 yards each of those years.

Defensive back Ronnie Lott is tied for fourth all-time with 10 Pro Bowl nods. The Trojan alum led the NFL twice in interceptions in a single season (1986, 1981). The late Junior Seau was second all time in Pro Bowls at the linebacker position, with 12, and he made it in every season he played for the San Diego Chargers except his rookie year.

Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share