College Football EA Sports 'College Football 25': Donovan Edwards, Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter on cover Updated May. 10, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's been a question on college football fans' minds since the moment EA Sports announced that the company's long-awaited "College Football 25" game will be in stores this summer:

Who will be featured on the cover?

It looks like we have our answer, as fans got a sneak peek Friday after the cover for the deluxe edition of the game appeared on the PlayStation Store.

The cover includes a collection of big-name programs and standout players. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter can be seen front and center. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins can also be seen walking out of a tunnel into what appears to be a packed stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PlayStation Store listing also includes a visual of Notre Dame players walking out of a tunnel, onto the field.

EA Sports confirmed earlier this year that the much-anticipated college football video game series will return this summer after an 11-year hiatus that was caused largely by athletes' past inability to be compensated for having their likeness in games. Now, thanks to current name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, "College Football 25" will mark the first time college athletes will be compensated for their name and likeness being used in a video game.

Players will reportedly receive a base compensation of $600 and free access to the game, although a number of high-profile college football stars landed additional funds through partnerships with EA Sports to promote the game.

Here is a look at some of the top college football stars who will be "in the game" this summer.

Stay tuned for more details ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the game.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share