EA Sports 'College Football 25': Tracking CFB stars who will be in the game Updated Feb. 23, 2024 8:53 a.m. ET

They're in the game — literally.

EA Sports announced Thursday that not only will all 134 FBS schools be featured in the company's long-awaited "College Football 25" game, but players' names and likenesses will be used.

It's the famed game developer's first foray back into college football after an 11-year hiatus that was caused largely by athletes' past inability to be compensated for having their likeness in games. Now, thanks to current name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, "College Football 25" will mark the first time college athletes will be compensated for their name and likeness being used in a video game.

Athletes will reportedly receive a base compensation of $600 and free access to the game, a deal offered to 85 players at all 134 schools. But those players also have options to earn further NIL compensation through partnerships with EA Sports to promote the game.

It did not take long after Thursday morning's announcement for several top college football players to announce that true to EA Sports' longtime slogan, they are indeed in the game.

Here's a list of some of the top college football stars who will be "in the game" this summer. We'll be adding to this list as more big-name players announce, so be sure to keep coming back for the latest updates!

Texas QB Quinn Ewers

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

Michigan DB Will Johnson

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

Ohio State CB Denzel Burke

Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Penn State RB Nick Singleton

Georgia QB Carson Beck

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Alabama DB Malachi Moore

Others:

Stay tuned for updates!

