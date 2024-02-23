EA Sports 'College Football 25': Tracking CFB stars who will be in the game
They're in the game — literally.
EA Sports announced Thursday that not only will all 134 FBS schools be featured in the company's long-awaited "College Football 25" game, but players' names and likenesses will be used.
It's the famed game developer's first foray back into college football after an 11-year hiatus that was caused largely by athletes' past inability to be compensated for having their likeness in games. Now, thanks to current name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, "College Football 25" will mark the first time college athletes will be compensated for their name and likeness being used in a video game.
Athletes will reportedly receive a base compensation of $600 and free access to the game, a deal offered to 85 players at all 134 schools. But those players also have options to earn further NIL compensation through partnerships with EA Sports to promote the game.
It did not take long after Thursday morning's announcement for several top college football players to announce that true to EA Sports' longtime slogan, they are indeed in the game.
Here's a list of some of the top college football stars who will be "in the game" this summer. We'll be adding to this list as more big-name players announce, so be sure to keep coming back for the latest updates!
Texas QB Quinn Ewers
Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter
Michigan DB Will Johnson
Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins
Others:
- Missouri QB Brady Cook
- Clemson QB Cade Klubnik
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeyer
- UCLA QB Ethan Garbers
- Illinois QB Luke Altmeyer
- Maryland QB Billy Edwards Jr.
Stay tuned for updates!
-
CFP confirms new 12-team playoff format, approving 5+7 model
2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr. leads stacked top 10 prospects
How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work
