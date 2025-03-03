National Football League 2025 NFL Draft: 10 sleepers to watch following the combine Updated Mar. 3, 2025 4:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Players like Colorado's Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders grabbed headlines at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. And several other players, including receiver Matthew Golden and safety Nick Emmanwori, made big statements with their on-field testing.

Here, we take a look at 10 players who bolstered their stock in Indianapolis and could be sleepers for NFL teams once the draft arrives at the end of April. File these names away for next month.

Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 54 combined tackles, 3 PBUs, 2 INTs

A rangy, playmaking safety who can take the ball away, Bowman improved his draft stock with an impressive on-field performance at the combine. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, put up a 10'3" broad jump and pumped out 17 reps at 225 pounds on the bench. More importantly, Bowman's production on the field matches his athleticism. He finished with 11 interceptions in four years at Oklahoma, returning three of those for scores. Plus, he's big enough to hold up physically at the next level.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 214 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 87 receptions, 1,183 receiving yards, 9 TDs

A big-bodied receiver, Higgins' 4.47 40-yard time and 39-inch vertical are impressive for his size. Pair that with his career numbers in two seasons at Iowa State — 140 receptions for 2,166 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns — and Higgins should be an effective player on the perimeter in the NFL.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 276 pounds

2024 stats (14 games): 3 sacks, 19 tackles (8 for loss), 2 PBUs, FF

Ingram-Dawkins was one of the most impressive defensive tackles at the combine, leading the position in the vertical (36") and broad jump (10'4"), and tying for the second-best mark in the 40 (4.86 seconds). Given his underwhelming production at Georgia last season, the performance may have significantly helped his draft stock. Ingram-Dawkins could be selected on Day 2, given his ability to play multiple spots on the defensive line.

Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 216 pounds

2024 stats (16) games: 2,861 passing yards, 21 TDs and 8 INTs

Leonard did not do any of the athletic testing, but he threw the ball well in drills with receivers. In a draft where there's no clear No. 3 quarterback after Cam Ward and Sanders, Leonard has a chance to latch on as a dual-threat, developmental Day 3 prospect for the right team. The Alabama native is working out with former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers in preparation for the draft.

Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 222 pounds

2024 stats: 72 combined tackles, 2 INTs, 1.5 sacks

Medrano was the fastest linebacker at the combine, posting an electric 4.46 40-yard time and looking fluid in the on-field drills. A former rodeo star who was raised on a farm in Colorado, Medrano could be a late-round flyer and earn a job as a third-down linebacker and core special teams player.

Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 18 tackles (2 for loss), 3 INTs, 2 PBUs

A wide receiver until 2022, Porter is still a bit raw as a cornerback. But the traits are there, as was evident by his outstanding performance at the combine. Among cornerbacks, he ranked or tied for first in the 10-yard split (1.49 seconds), three-cone drill (6.71 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.04 seconds). He was also second in the 40-yard dash (4.30 seconds) and the broad jump (10'11"). The former Iowa State standout had the second-highest overall athletic score among cornerbacks at the combine, according to Next Gen Stats. Porter is a projected Day 2 pick.

Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 324 pounds

2024 stats (11 games): 11 starts between LT and RT

Savaiinaea ran a 4.95 40-yard dash at the combine (third among offensive linemen), impressive considering his size. He's an intriguing prospect because he played significant snaps at three positions in his college career (right guard, left tackle, right tackle), and has the length to wind up staying at tackle in the NFL. Savaiinaea could go as high as late Round 1.

Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 219 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 62.7% completion rate for 3,195 yards and 23 TDs against 6 INTs

With Ward and Sanders not participating in on-field workouts, Shough stood out among the quarterbacks in Indy, consistently throwing on target. Being an older passer — he turns 26 in September — could be to his benefit in what's largely believed to be a weak quarterback class, pushing him into the Day 2 conversation.

Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 239 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 40 receptions, 510 receiving yards, 7 TDs

The top two tight ends, Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland, did not work out at the combine, so lesser-known prospects like Simon benefited from a brighter spotlight. He had the second-fastest time (4.66) among tight ends in the 40-yard dash, posted a 38-inch vertical jump and looked good catching the ball. A transfer from Western Kentucky, Simon was productive during his final year at South Carolina and could be a move tight end at the next level available in the early portion of Day 3.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 206 pounds

2024 stats (11 games): 183 carries for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns

Tuten drew headlines in Indianapolis for his blazing 4.32-second 40-yard dash, the fastest among all running backs. But he also led his position in the 10-yard split (1.49 seconds) and the vertical jump (40.5"). He ranked fourth in the broad jump, too (10'10"). Tuten is likely a Day 3 pick, but his explosiveness makes him a fascinating prospect entering the pros.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

