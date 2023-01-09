College Football College football odds: Georgia opens as favorite to win 2023-24 CFP title 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Georgia Bulldogs are your college football national champions for the second year in a row! Georgia proved why it opened the season as the betting favorite to win it all at FOX Bet, dismantling TCU 65-7 in the CFP championship game – the most points a team has scored in championship game history.

Can Georgia three-peat? Now that the dust has settled on the 2022-23 season, let's dive into next season's title futures. In the betting space, it's never too early to look ahead!

Here are the college football odds to win the 2023-24 national championship for every team that's +10000 or shorter.

2023-24 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Georgia: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Alabama: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ohio State: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Michigan: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

USC: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Clemson: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

LSU: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Tennessee: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Florida State: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Texas: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Notre Dame: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Penn State: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Oregon: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Utah: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Washington: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

TCU:+5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Texas A&M: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Oklahoma: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Wisconsin: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Florida: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ole Miss: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Auburn: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

UCLA: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kansas State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kentucky: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

North Carolina: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Oregon State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

South Carolina: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

* odds as of 1/9/2023

Can Georgia go back-to-back-to-back? Will Bama make it to two title games in three years? Or will a team like North Carolina (+10000) or Oregon State (+10000) follow in the footsteps of TCU by making it to the title game as underdogs of +10000 or more?

