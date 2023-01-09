College Football CFP National Championship highlights: Georgia dominates TCU, 65-7 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions once again.

Stetson Bennett threw for 304 yards and totaled six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a dominant 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Georgia, an unstoppable SEC power and NFL talent factory, is the first team in the CFP era to win back-to-back national championships and the first repeat champions since Alabama (2011-12).

Here are the highlights!

Georgia 65, TCU 7

Here we go!

Georgia forced a three-and-out on TCU's opening drive, and the Bulldogs didn't waste any time getting into the end zone on their first possession. They went 57 yards in five plays, capped off with a 21-yard score from Bennett.

Misfortune strikes

TCU's second drive didn't go as planned either. Senior receiver Derius Davis fumbled the ball on a short run, and the Bulldogs recovered. The turnover resulted in a field goal for Georgia, extending the defending champs' lead to 10-0.

Busted coverage

Redemption was the name of the game on the Frogs' ensuing drive. QB Max Duggan hit a wide-open Davis for a 60-yard gain to move the sticks and put TCU deep in the red zone late in the first quarter.

Closing the gap!

TCU closed out that drive with a rushing score from Duggan to keep Georgia within arm's reach, 10-7.

Dawgs on a roll

TCU's defense came up short on the Bulldogs' next drive, however, as Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey reeled in a 37-yard touchdown from Bennett to make it a 10-point game once again, 17-7.

Those 17 points scored by Georgia are the most in a first quarter in CFP National Championship Game history.

Seeing double

Bennett cashed in for his second rushing score of the night midway through the second quarter, this time on a 6-yard run to cap off a strong 11-play drive and put Georgia ahead 24-7.

Bennett is the first quarterback with multiple rushing touchdowns in the title game since Vince Young in 2006.

Denied!

TCU hit another roadblock on its following drive, as Duggan was picked off by Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard, ending yet another Frogs possession early.

That marked the second consecutive game that Duggan had thrown multiple interceptions after having previously thrown just four total picks in his first 13 games for TCU this season.

Piling it on

Then, the Bulldogs came up with their fourth touchdown of the game, this time courtesy of Kendall Milton's short scamper late in the second quarter. Just like that, Georgia took a huge 31-7 lead over TCU.

Georgia came up with its third takeaway of the first half on TCU's ensuing drive. The Bulldogs quickly turned that into points, thanks to a jaw-dropping score from Adonai Mitchell with less than 30 seconds left before halftime.

The Dawgs carried a 38-7 advantage into the break, which are the most points ever scored in the first half of a CFP title game, breaking the record of 35 points set by Alabama vs. Ohio State in the 2021 championship game.

No quit

The Bulldogs started the second half the same way they ended the first — by scoring. Star tight end Brock Bowers came up with a dazzling 22-yard touchdown to extend Georgia's lead to 45-7 early in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Bullard, who accounted for two takeaways in the first half for Georgia, was downgraded to out for the remainder of Monday's game with an apparent shoulder injury.

Sealing the deal

Bennett connected with McConkey for a 14-yard strike late in the third quarter, marking his fourth passing touchdown and sixth overall score of the night. With that, Bennett tied the record for most total touchdowns (six) in a CFP title game, which was set by then-LSU QB Joe Burrow in the 2020 championship game vs. Clemson.

Georgia boasted a whopping 52-7 advantage headed into the fourth quarter, as Bennett checked out of the game after going 18-for-25 for 304 yards. His exit was met with a standing ovation from a jam-packed crowd at SoFi Stadium.

Backup QB Carson Beck checked in for the Bulldogs thereafter. Then, freshman running back Branson Robinson punched in two fourth-quarter touchdowns to extend Georgia's lead, 65-7, midway through the final frame and secure the win.

