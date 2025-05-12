PGA Tour
2025 PGA Championship Field: Full list of 156 golfers at Quail Hollow
Published May. 12, 2025 1:41 p.m. ET
The 2025 PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The second major of the year will see 156 golfers tee up, including 29 major champions, 14 past PGA winners, three World Golf Hall of Famers, and 20 PGA of America club professionals who earned their spot via the PGA Professional Championship.
Below is the current field list:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Brian Bergstol
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brandon Bingaman
- Richard Bland
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Bud Cauley
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Andre Chi
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Bobby Gates
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Justin Hicks
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Nic Ishee
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Tom Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Kartrude
- Martin Kaymer
- John Keefer
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Ryan Lenahan
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Dylan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Norgaard
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- J.T. Poston
- Victor Perez
- Seamus Power
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- John Somers
- Bob Sowards
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Eric Steger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Rupe Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Timothy Wiseman
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
PGA Championship Alternates
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Victor Perez
- Alex Smalley
- Vince Whaley
- Doug Ghim
- Matt Kuchar
- Carson Young
- David Lipsky
