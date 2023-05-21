2023 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and Tiger Woods odds Published May. 21, 2023 5:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The PGA Championship might have been awarded on Sunday, but the PGA Tour moves on.

In just a matter of weeks, the U.S. Open, the third major tournament, will take place in Los Angeles.

Let's take a look at the latest tournament information, odds, field and more!

2023 U.S. Open dates: June 15-18

Course: Los Angeles Country Club

Recapping last year

Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion, winning the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Fitzpatrick finished at 6-under-par 274 for his first major title. After Fitzpatrick parred the 72nd hole, Will Zalatoris had a chance to send the tournament to a playoff but his 14-foot birdie putt slid past the left side of the hole to give Fitzpatrick a one-shot win.

Scottie Scheffler finished tied for second with Zalatoris at 5-under-par 275. Hideki Matsuyama finished fourth at 3-under 277. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa finished tied for fifth at 2-under 278.

About the course

Not only will this be the first time the Los Angeles Country Club will host the U.S. Open, but it's also just the second time that the tournament will be played in the Los Angeles area in its 123-year history.

The previous time the U.S. Open was held in the Los Angeles area was when it was played at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades in 1948.

In addition, the Los Angeles Country Club hasn't hosted a PGA Tour event since 1940. It hosted the Los Angeles Open, which is now the Genesis Invitational, five times.

There are two 18-hole courses at the country club, the North Course and the South Course. The tournament will be played on the par 70 North Course, which is 7,200 yards long.

Who are the U.S. Open favorites?

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, the past two winners of the Masters, are the betting co-favorites to win the U.S. Open at FOX Bet.

Rahm (2023 Masters) and Scheffler (2022 Masters) are each at +900 odds (bet $10 to win $100 total).

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has the third-best odds at +1000.

What about Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods has long odds to win the U.S. Open. He's listed with +8000 odds on FOX Bet.

It's unknown though if the 15-time major champion will play in the U.S. Open.

Woods made the cut at the Masters in April but withdrew with 29 holes remaining, After withdrawing from the Masters due to pain, Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis in his ankle, according to his Twitter account.

He did not play in the 2023 PGA Championship because of the ankle surgery.

U.S. Open Odds & Field

(odds provided by FOX Bet)

Jon Rahm +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Scottie Scheffler +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Rory McIlroy +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Justin Thomas +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Brooks Koepka +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Collin Morikawa +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Cameron Smith +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Patrick Cantlay +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Xander Schauffele +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Max Homa +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Jordan Spieth +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Viktor Hovland +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Dustin Johnson +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Shane Lowry +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Tony Finau +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Sam Burns +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Cameron Young +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Hideki Matsuyama +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Sungjae Im +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Jason Day +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Joaquin Niemann +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Tom Kim +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Justin Rose +5500 ( bet $10 to win $560 total )

Tommy Fleetwood +5500 ( bet $10 to win $560 total )

Tyrrell Hatton +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Bryson Dechambeau +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Corey Conners +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Keegan Bradley +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Louis Oosthuizen +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Patrick Reed +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Abraham Ancer +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Daniel Berger +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Tiger Woods +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Adam Scott +9000 ( bet $10 to win $910 total )

