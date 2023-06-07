2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Staff
This week the PGA Tour heads north of the border for the RBC Canadian Open. The event will be played at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto.
This will be the first time the tournament will be held at Oakdale. The track is a par-72 that will play 7,264 yards long.
Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and has won the last two tournaments, winning the 2019 edition, with the 2020 and 2021 tournaments being canceled due to COVID-19. McIlroy opens as the favorite to win (+450 at FOX Bet) and pull off the potential three-peat.
A couple of quick notes. With the U.S. Open next weekend, this tournament won't feature the full slate of top golfers. And, in bigger golf news, the PGA Tour agreed to merge with LIV Golf. How that impacts the players' focus and psyches this week and moving forward is still to be seen. We can only keep the train moving for now.
Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.
RBC Canadian Open Odds & Field
Rory McIlroy +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Tyrrell Hatton +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Matt Fitzpatrick +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Cameron Young +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Sam Burns +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Corey Conners +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Justin Rose +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Shane Lowry +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Tommy Fleetwood +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Sahith Theegala +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)
Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet
OUTRIGHTS TO BET
Tyrrell Hatton +1100
Sam Burns +1600
Justin Rose +1800
Shane Lowry +1800
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Sahith Theegala +2800
-
