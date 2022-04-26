National Football League 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson holding at the top 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The final mock draft for 2022 features a lot of movement, and if you’ve been tracking the gambling odds for several of these players, you’re not surprised.

Four months ago, Travon Walker was not in the discussion for the top 10. Now, he’s the favorite to go No. 1. The odds on QBs are all plummeting; WRs are on the rise, and ditto for offensive linemen. The rumors are moving player odds faster than Garrett Wilson can run a 40.

Let’s go 32-for-32:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The betting odds for Walker going as high as No. 2 soared in recent weeks. On Monday, he moved to No. 1, with the Jaguars enamored with his measurables and potential.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

A kid who grew up 10 miles outside of Detroit gets to stay home, and it's a huge win for the Lions, who get the player with perhaps the highest floor of anyone in the draft.

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

This is the first big pivot point in the draft, as the Texans have the weakest roster in the NFL, and for now, they’ll provide all the help they can for QB1 Davis Mills.

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

I’m partial to Ahmad Gardner here, but how can the Jets pass up a dynamic edge rusher to pair with Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams?

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Giants set themselves up with bookend tackles from the SEC: Andrew Thomas and Neal.

6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

The Panthers would probably love to trade out of this spot, as they can’t take a QB this high, given all the other needs, so the front office will build the shell around the QB and snag one next year.

7. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The other New York team lands a star cornerback to start opposite James Bradberry for a season before ascending to the No. 1 CB spot.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

The move for me would be a QB such as Matt Corral later in the first round, but the Falcons take a pass-catcher to join Kyle Pitts — and yes, they’re getting one from Alabama to replace one from Alabama (Calvin Ridley).

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos): Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

In a division with DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel, the Seahawks will need a CB to replace the departed DJ Reed.

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

If the Falcons go Wilson, the Jets are in a bind because Williams doesn’t fit, and a GM needing a win can’t take an injured receiver, so a trade is likely.

11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, FS, Notre Dame

I've gone WR and QB here in previous mock drafts, but Hamilton makes a ton of sense, considering that Washington's starters at safety are seventh-rounder Kamren Curl and fifth-rounder Bobby McCain.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

For all the CB talk here, the Vikings haven’t drafted an edge rusher in the first round since 2005, and on a defense getting creaky, you’ll need more than Za’Darius Smith to get to the QB.

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

I've had Karlaftis going anywhere from top 10 to end of the first round, but here the Texans land a talented bull-rusher on the outside who also helps turn around that losing culture.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Baltimore's defensive backs were decimated by injuries last year, and the division now features Ja’Marr Chase, who has obliterated the Ravens' secondary.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

This is a pretty fantastic replacement for the potential Hall of Famer, Fletcher Cox.

16. New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Penning’s sweet spot is Nos. 14-17, and there’s a chance the Chargers will trade up for him as the tackle class begins to thin out.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

The Chargers are desperate for OL help, and with the run on tackles complete, it feels like Zion Johnson or Kenyon Green here. Both of them are ideally suited as guards.

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Gordon has become a buzzy name in recent weeks after sitting in the 25-40 range for most of the process. The Eagles are desperate for help on the outside.

19. New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

People forget how solid Jameis Winston was before the injury last season. Now you fortify the OL and add a plug-and-play receiver?

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Maybe the Steelers get anxious that Seattle is going to take a QB and trade up for Willis. But regardless of what you think about him, he’s going in the first round.

21. New England Patriots: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

The Patriots have drafted one wide receiver in the first round in the past 22 years, and that player (N’Keal Harry) is looking like a bust.

22. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard on the outside and Treylon Burks and Randall Cobb in the slot is a very diverse quartet of receivers for Aaron Rodgers.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Drake London, WR, USC

London should fit in nicely with DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore, and it’s a nod to Kyler Murray: We’re helping you — now take us to the promised land.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

Offensive line is a big need for Jerry Jones, and Dallas has to hope the trenches factory that is Iowa delivers with Linderbaum, an All-American center who can also play guard.

25. Buffalo Bills: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Perhaps the best roster in the NFL adds depth to the offensive line, but there is also the potential that the Bills go RB here or maybe add CB depth.

26. Tennessee Titans: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Despite all the Kenny Pickett talk here, let’s remember that the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, and if their offense can come alive in the playoffs, they’ll remain contenders.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

The Bucs' defensive line that nearly killed Patrick Mahomes in the 2021 Super Bowl gets a piece that puts them on track to rebuilding that group.

28. Green Bay Packers: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

The Packers had to increase their blitzing last season because of an inability to get to the QB, but Mafe’s explosiveness will help.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Miami): Skyy Moore, WR, Central Michigan

Nobody’s going to replace Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs are still going to have a track team of receivers for Mahomes.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Dax Hill, FS, Michigan

The Chiefs need a pass-rusher, too, but if Hill’s still around, he’s a perfect option to replace the Honey Badger.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Lloyd edges Nakobe Dean as the best linebacker in the draft, and he’ll have an impact on a Bengals defense that must improve.

32. Detroit Lions: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Either the Lions will use their pick to take a QB, or they'll deal the pick to a team looking to draft a QB.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

