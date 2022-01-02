National Football League Week 17 Top Plays: Rams-Ravens, Chiefs-Bengals, more 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's regular season is entering its second-to-last weekend, and the jockeying for playoff position is getting intense.

It all adds up to a post-holiday feast of marquee games for football fans across the country in Week 17.

The early window features a showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens on FOX. Later, the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys meet up in a potential NFC playoff preview. And in the nightcap, NFC North rivals Green Bay and Minnesota do battle.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's games.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Picked for six!

The interception bug has bit Matthew Stafford again. Backed up in their own territory, the Rams gave up a crucial turnover, as Chuck Clark stepped in front of his attempt, and took it back for six.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets

Around the edge!

Welcome to backyard football, starring the New York football Jets. Their star athlete on their first drive: Braxton Berrios.

Old reliable

Brady to Evans. It's nearly guaranteed to result in success.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

The Mahomie

Patrick Mahomes II is everyone's friend, and he's a very giving one at that. He gifted Demarcus Robinson with a special TD opportunity in the first quarter for KC.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

Young buck

In a game with little playoff implications, both squads got early contributions from lesser-known competitors. Washington's Jaret Patterson aided his team's effort early in the first, scoring his second TD of the season.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears

Makin' waves

The Bears' defense made an impact early, forcing a strip-sack on the game's first play, before David Montgomery pounded one in on its second.

Da Bears

Chicago's defense was the star in the first half. It came away with another stellar takeaway, this time via INT by Tashaun Gipson.

Let's go for it

Welcome into the field, Bears offense! On a red zone try, Andy Dalton found Darnell Mooney in the back of the end zone to put CHI up 14-0.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

How bad do you want it?

In a game with crucial playoff implications for both teams, the urgency for each was very apparent early on. The Raiders struck first in Indy, courtesy of a Josh Jacobs romp.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Feed the hot hand

Damien Harris has scored TDs in bunches for NE in the past few weeks. He found the end zone in the first quarter to give the Pats a 7-0 lead.

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills

Snowmobile!

Josh Allen's legs are so deadly. After a Falcons' safety, he gave the Bills six points of their own with a nifty rushing TD.

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans

Details to come!

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Details to come!

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Details to come!

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Details to come!

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Details to come!

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Details to come!

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Details to come!

