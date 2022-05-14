National Football League NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Are you ready for some football?

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under for every game and picks by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet)

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, open the season by playing host to quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrap up the slate of games Sunday Sept. 11 by playing at the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 1 wraps up with the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson traveling to Seattle to take on Wilson's former team the Seahawks on Monday Night Football on Sept. 12.

Here are the early lines posted for opening week (via FOX Bet):

WEEK 1 GAMES

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 8, NBC)

Point spread: Rams -1 (Rams favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Rams -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bills +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sept. 11, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -4 (Saints favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Saints -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Falcons +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sept. 11, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Bears +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sept. 11, FOX

Point spread: Bengals -6.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Steelers +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

FOX Bet's Jason McIntyre: "Mike Tomlin as an underdog in a division game? Take my money. The Bengals will be the most overvalued team in the market next season. Yes, they have an elite QB/WR combo in Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, but let’s also remember this team faced the third-easiest schedule in the NFL last season.

"The Bengals will now face the seventh-most difficult schedule when looking at the opponent's season win totals. Bengals fans can earmuff the rest; everyone else, listen closely. Cincinnati held on to beat the Raiders when they failed inside the 10-yard line on fourth down. The Bengals beat the Titans on a walk-off field goal and then beat the Chiefs in overtime despite KC getting the ball first. If they don’t win all three of those games, Pittsburgh is probably closer to +3 or +3.5.

"This line is inflated. Give me the extra points."

PICK: Steelers (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET Sept. 11, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -4 (Eagles favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sept. 11, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -3 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Patriots +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sept. 11, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -4.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Jets +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Jacksonvile Jaguars @ Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET Sept. 11, CBS)

Point spread: Commanders -4 (Commanders favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sept. 11, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Browns -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Panthers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

McIntyre: "Expectations are sky-high for the Browns, but will DeShaun Watson be the starting quarterback? The league hasn’t rendered a verdict on a potential suspension. Baker Mayfield is on the roster right now, but that should change before Week 1. So currently, Jacoby Brissett is favored by more than a field goal on the road?

"Expectations are low for the Panthers and QB Sam Darnold. But with a healthy Christian McCaffrey and offseason improvements on the lines, I see the Panthers being competitive early as Matt Rhule fights to keep his job.

"The Panthers opened 3-0 behind a ferocious defense last season before everything fell apart. I like Carolina getting points early against a Browns team sans Watson in Week 1."

PICK: Panthers (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sept. 11, CBS)

Point spread: Colts -8 (Colts favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Texans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans (4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 11, FOX)

Point spread: Titans -6.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Titans -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Giants +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

McIntyre: "I’m not a trend bettor, but one worth looking at in Week 1: Teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season against teams that did. Like it or not, the prior year’s playoff team tends to be overvalued in the market.

"When it comes to this matchup, the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year. On the flip side, the Giants were one of the league’s biggest dumpster fires, and they fired their coach.

"I like New York’s new coach, Brian Daboll, and think he will be a tremendous value add to struggling QB Daniel Jones. The Giants will be undervalued with a full arsenal of healthy weapons — like Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay — in September.

"Getting nearly a touchdown in this spot is too good to pass up."

PICK: Giants (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 11, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Packers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Vikings +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 11, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Cardinals +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 11, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -4 (Chargers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Raiders +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 11, NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cowboys +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET Sept. 12, ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Broncos -4 (Broncos favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Seahawks +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

