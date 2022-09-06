National Football League NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Browns-Panthers, pick 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as Browns fans have had Sunday circled on their calendars as the Carolina Panthers play host to Cleveland.

Mayfield was the No. 1 pick by the Browns in 2018 and led them in 2020 to their first playoff victory since 1994 but requested a trade this offseason after Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson. Watson is suspended for 11 games.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Browns-Panthers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and a pick from our NFL expert (odds via FOX Bet):

Will Baker Mayfield lead Panthers to a playoff berth in the NFC? | UNDISPUTED Skip Bayless answers if the Panthers will make the playoffs with Baker Mayfield under center.

RELATED: How Deshaun Watson's suspension impacted gambling odds

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Panthers -2.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Browns +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Browns are looking to end a drought in season openers. Cleveland is 0-16-1 in its past 17 Week 1 games. The last time the Browns won their season opener was the 2004 season; every other team has at least five Week 1 wins since then.

The Browns covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.

As underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, the Browns went 3-3 last year against the spread (ATS).

The Browns had seven of its 17 games hit the over in the over/under (O/U) last season.

The Panthers finished 2021 with a 5-12 record after starting the season 3-0, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose 12 games in a season after a 3-0 start. The Panthers have lost seven straight games, the longest active losing streak in the NFL.

Mayfield will be Carolina's fourth different Week 1 starting quarterback in as many seasons.

Carolina's offense averaged 4.6 yards per play in 2021, the lowest in the NFL. The return of Christian McCaffrey should help with that.

The Panthers went 5-12 ATS last season.

Pick by FOX Sports NFL writer Eric Williams:

With Baker Mayfield facing his old team, the Oklahoma product will be properly motivated.

But I like the Browns to lean on their defense and running game here, with quarterback Jacoby Brissett making enough plays on the road for Cleveland to eke out a win.

Cleveland has won two out of the last three matchups between these two teams. So, in their first game without Deshaun Watson, I like the Browns to win straight up.

PICK: Browns moneyline (+120 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $22 total) to win outright

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.