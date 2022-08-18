National Football League Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games and fined $5 million after the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement agreement, the league announced.

Watson will serve the 11-game suspension once the regular season begins, though the deal still needs to be signed. Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy.

Watson released a statement shortly after the news was reported Thursday.

"I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson wrote. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made.

"My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited for what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

Asked later if he thinks the settlement is fair, Watson said: "I’m going to keep my opinion to myself."

On Aug. 1, the three-time Pro Bowler was suspended six games by Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge jointly appointed by the league and union to act as an independent disciplinary officer.

Believing the suspension was too light, the league appealed and pushed Watson’s case back to Goodell, who had handled all player discipline in the past. The league previously pushed for an indefinite suspension and hefty fine.

Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal. Harvey is an attorney who was previously involved in the NFL’s decision to suspend Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games during the 2017 season for domestic violence allegations.

Per the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, Harvey’s decision would have constituted "full, final and complete disposition of the dispute."

At the owners’ meetings this month, Goodell said the league’s pursuit of a yearlong ban was warranted following its investigation and Robinson’s findings.

"She reinforced the evidence," Goodell said. "There were multiple violations that were egregious, and it was predatory behavior."

In her conclusion, Robinson cited Watson’s lack of remorse as a factor in her decision. Watson apologized for the first time "to all the women that I have impacted" before making his Browns’ debut in an exhibition in Jacksonville.

As part of Thursday's agreement, the NFL and the Browns will each donate $1 million on top of Watson's fine to create a fund that will support non-profits around the country that will "educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes."

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslem gave their support to Watson in a statement following the news of his suspension.

"As we have previously conveyed, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the NFL and NFLPA structure awaiting a final decision and we have respected the process," the Haslems said.

"Now that a decision on discipline has been reached, we understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing programs in Northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior."

With the new suspension in place, Watson will miss games against the Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Bills, and Buccaneers. His first game back will be against his former team, the Texans, on Dec. 4.

Watson was accused of sexual assault and misconduct in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women, settling 23 of the 24 other lawsuits. One of the suits was dropped. Two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson.

For now, the suspension ends months of speculation about whether Watson would play in 2022 for the Browns, who outbid several other teams, traded three first-round draft picks to the Texans in March and signed the QB to a five-year, $230 million contract.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

