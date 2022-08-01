National Football League NFL odds: Deshaun Watson suspension impacts Browns' Super Bowl odds 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Once the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson during the NFL offseason, bettors saw Cleveland's Super Bowl odds shorten at many sportsbooks.

When Watson was acquired on March 18, the Browns' title odds shrunk from 30-1 to 14-1 to win Super Bowl LVII at multiple sportsbooks. But once news broke of a looming suspension, oddsmakers pulled Cleveland's futures almost completely off the board, while some lengthened them out to 28-1 after various offseason adjustments.

But now that the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has officially been suspended for 6 games, the Browns' AFC and Super Bowl odds have shifted once again for the upcoming season. Let's jump into the suspension's impact from a betting perspective.

Effective immediately, the judgment will sideline Watson until Week 7. During that span, the Browns will face the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers, and Patriots.

Overall, six games might seem like a best-case scenario for the Browns and Watson. At times during the offseason, it seemed like the star quarterback could have potentially missed most or all of the season as the league was reportedly pushing for a full-year suspension.

After Monday's news, John Ewing of BetMGM shared the movement on Cleveland's Super Bowl, conference and division odds.

At BetMGM, the Browns' odds to hoist the Lombardi moved from +3000 to +2000. Cleveland's odds also shortened from +1600 to +1100 to take the AFC. Lastly, the team's division odds went from +300 to +225 to win the AFC North.

Since the team's preferred QB1 will miss almost a third of the regular season and Baker Mayfield was traded to Carolina, the Browns must activate their backup plan in Jacoby Brissett. Another option may involve bringing Jimmy Garoppolo into the fold since the 49ers have moved on to Trey Lance.

According to FOX Bet sports trader Daniel Montanari, Watson's six-game suspension was less severe than they expected.

"We shortened the Browns' Super Bowl odds at FOX Bet to +2200 from +2800. We moved their odds to win the AFC to +1300 from +1600," Montanari explained. "But the NFL has three days to appeal, so we might see more movement."

Should bettors still back the Browns to make some noise next season? Head over to FOX Bet to throw some money at Cleveland if you think the Browns will be competitive until Watson's return.

