NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Packers-Vikings, pick

We get an epic NFC North matchup to open the 2022 NFL Season!

The Green Bay Packers face off against their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers again have Super Bowl dreams on their mind, despite losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. However, the Pack still has four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, and he still has plenty of guys to throw to, including Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard and rookie Christian Watson.

The Vikings are coming off an 8-9 season but look to be the only team in the division with a chance to dethrone Green Bay. They'll need more consistency on the defensive front, but with wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook to go along with Kirk Cousins, they will be fine offensively.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Packers-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -2 (Packers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Packers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Vikings +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

The Packers are 5-4 against the spread (ATS) and 7-2 straight up (SU) on the road when facing NFC North opponents with Matt LaFleur as coach, with the under hitting in five of those games. Additionally, they are 7-8 ATS and 10-5 SU as road favorites in that same period, with the under hitting in nine of those games.

Vikings are 7-4 ATS and 4-7 SU as home underdogs since 2015, with the under hitting in six of those games. They are 13-8 ATS and 13-8 SU at home against NFC North opponents in that same period, with the under hitting in 13 of those games.

Aaron Rodgers is 31-32-1 ATS and 42-22 SU as a starter when a road favorite in his career.

Kirk Cousins is 11-9 ATS and 9-11 SU as a starter when a home underdog in his career.

Pick by betting analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I’ve waxed poetic enough about how much I love Minnesota this year.

First, the defensive front is as strong as it's been since the Vikings reached the NFC Championship five years ago. But most importantly, the offense is about to reach new levels with head coach Kevin O’Connell in charge.

Expect much more pace and space for Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook throughout the season and a big year for Kirk Cousins.

Green Bay is a fatter-tail team that’ll peak later in the season when the playoffs get closer but give me Minnesota in the opener.

PICK: Vikings (+2 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2 points (or win outright)

