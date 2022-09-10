National Football League NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will make his debut after relocating to Vegas this offseason to reunite with the quarterback from his days at Fresno State, Derek Carr. While leaving four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is always a difficult proposition, Adams has all the confidence in the world that his addition will help the Raiders improve on last season's wild-card playoff loss and win their first playoff game in twenty seasons.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers were kept out of the playoffs in a dramatic overtime loss to these very Raiders in the last week of the NFL 2021 regular season. After adding defensive star power this offseason, to go along with MVP-candidate Justin Herbert's offense, the Chargers are strong favorites to make the Super Bowl holding the sixth-lowest odds at FOX Bet. A Week 1 revenge win over their divisional rival could be the start of a successful campaign.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Raiders-Chargers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Raiders +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Raiders are 10-11 against the spread (ATS) and 8-13 straight up (SU) on the road when battling AFC West opponents since 2015, with the under hitting in 15 of those games. Furthermore, they are 6-8 ATS and 8-6 SU against the Chargers since 2015, with the under hitting in eight of those games.

The Chargers are 16-27-1 ATS and 24-20 SU as home favorites since 2015, with the under hitting in 23 of those games. They are 8-13 ATS and 7-14 SU at home against AFC West opponents since 2015, with the under hitting in 15 of those games.

Derek Carr is 26-20 ATS and 16-30 SU as a starter when a road underdog in his career.

Justin Herbert is 7-7 ATS and 9-5 SU as a starter when a home favorite in his career.

Pick by Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This game has all the makings of a points party.



It’s sounding like Chargers’ cornerback J.C. Jackson isn’t going to lace ‘em up Sunday, which is great news for Raiders’ star wideout Davante Adams. Derek Carr will feed Adams early and often, especially with strikes down the field.



Meanwhile, the Las Vegas defense – 26th-most points allowed last year – leaves a lot to be desired and coverage will still be an issue. Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and the Chargers’ balance will keep the Raiders guessing.



As long as somebody scores early to set the pace, we’ll be fine.



PICK: Over 52 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

