National Football League NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick 12 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Quarterback Russell Wilson will play at Seattle's Lumen Field while wearing the visiting team's jersey for the first time.

In his first season with the Denver Broncos, Wilson will face the Seattle Seahawks, the team he spent the past 10 seasons with, on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Broncos-Seahawks game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: NFL Week 1 lines, odds

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Broncos -6.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Seahawks +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

The Broncos have won eight of their past 10 Week 1 games.

Denver was 3-0 against the spread (ATS) last season when favored by 6 or more points.

The Broncos are 5-1 ATS in their past six games against NFC teams.

Seattle is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games as the underdog.

The total has hit the over in the over/under (O/U) in five of Seattle's past six games.

The Seahawks were 9-8-0 ATS last season.

These teams were AFC West rivals from 1977-2001. Denver leads the all-time series 35-21.

Seattle has won three of the past five games since 2006, but Denver has won 13 out of 18 games against the Seahawks since 1996.

Nick Wright is selling Russell Wilson and the Broncos making the playoffs | What's Wright? Nick Wright says pump the breaks on the Broncos playoff predictions.

Pick by betting analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This is the Monday night game?!

Russell Wilson returns to Seattle, and that’s literally the only thing that excites me about this game. That said, I am interested to see how Pete Carroll defends Wilson because no organization knows his tendencies better.

Denver opened -3.5 several months ago, and that line is getting closer and closer to Broncos -7. The Seahawks are starting two rookies at offensive tackle, which could be a disaster against a stingy Broncos defense. One thing is for sure, every sportsbook will be rooting for a Seahawks cover by the time the game kicks off.

If you’re looking for fireworks, you’re in the wrong place.

PICK: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.