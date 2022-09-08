National Football League NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Steelers and Wisconsin 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Who’s ready for the first full weekend of NFL and college football?

Our best bets (3-0 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m feeling good about four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work with my best bets for the weekend, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

I absolutely love Mike Tomlin teams catching points. Tomlin has been one of the most profitable coaches over the years, and his defense will be ready for Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ high-powered attack.

Oddsmakers aren’t expecting that many points with a total of 44.5, which clearly shows respect for the stingy Pittsburgh defense. Expect the Steelers to run the rock and control the clock in what has all the makings of a field goal game.

PICK: Steelers (+6.5, -105 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Washington State @ No. 19 Wisconsin (3:30 p.m., Saturday FOX)

How many touchdowns are the Cougars going to score? One? Wisconsin’s defense is mean as hell and will make life difficult on Wazzou’s playmakers. This game is the most physical test of the season for a non-physical team.

I expect the score to be around 21-3 when "Jump Around" blasts out of the speakers, and the Badgers will salt it away in the fourth quarter.

PICK: Wisconsin (-17.5, -105 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 17.5 points

Ohio Bobcats @ Penn State Nittany Lions (12 p.m. ET Saturday ABC)

Don’t look now, but Ohio’s got a quarterback. Redshirt junior Kurtis Rourke torched Florida Atlantic for 345 yards and four touchdowns on 27-of-34 passing. Obviously, Penn State’s defense is much better than Florida Atlantic’s, but Ohio will move the ball.

By my math, we need the Bobcats to get to 17 points and Penn State’s offense will do the rest.

PICK: Over 54.5 points (-105) at FOX Bet

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Let’s maximize our money by maximizing our math. Six-point teasers through the key numbers of 3 and 7 are how professionals bet these.

I think Minnesota beats Green Bay but would feel much better getting over a touchdown against Aaron Rodgers. And mark me down for Baltimore with the second leg through the 7 and 3 down to -1.5. Beat it, Joe Flacco.

Sammy’s TEASER PICK: Vikings +7.5 to Ravens -1.5 (-130)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

