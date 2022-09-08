National Football League
NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Steelers and Wisconsin
National Football League

NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Steelers and Wisconsin

1 day ago

By Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Who’s ready for the first full weekend of NFL and college football?

Our best bets (3-0 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m feeling good about four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work with my best bets for the weekend, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

I absolutely love Mike Tomlin teams catching points. Tomlin has been one of the most profitable coaches over the years, and his defense will be ready for Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ high-powered attack. 

Oddsmakers aren’t expecting that many points with a total of 44.5, which clearly shows respect for the stingy Pittsburgh defense. Expect the Steelers to run the rock and control the clock in what has all the makings of a field goal game.

PICK: Steelers (+6.5, -105 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Washington State @ No. 19 Wisconsin (3:30 p.m., Saturday FOX)

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington State Cougars
WSU
19
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS

How many touchdowns are the Cougars going to score? One? Wisconsin’s defense is mean as hell and will make life difficult on Wazzou’s playmakers. This game is the most physical test of the season for a non-physical team. 

I expect the score to be around 21-3 when "Jump Around" blasts out of the speakers, and the Badgers will salt it away in the fourth quarter.

PICK: Wisconsin (-17.5, -105 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 17.5 points

Ohio Bobcats @ Penn State Nittany Lions (12 p.m. ET Saturday ABC)

2ND 8:47
ABC
OHIO 0 · PSU 16
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Ohio Bobcats
OHIO
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU

Don’t look now, but Ohio’s got a quarterback. Redshirt junior Kurtis Rourke torched Florida Atlantic for 345 yards and four touchdowns on 27-of-34 passing. Obviously, Penn State’s defense is much better than Florida Atlantic’s, but Ohio will move the ball. 

By my math, we need the Bobcats to get to 17 points and Penn State’s offense will do the rest.

PICK: Over 54.5 points (-105) at FOX Bet

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Let’s maximize our money by maximizing our math. Six-point teasers through the key numbers of 3 and 7 are how professionals bet these. 

I think Minnesota beats Green Bay but would feel much better getting over a touchdown against Aaron Rodgers. And mark me down for Baltimore with the second leg through the 7 and 3 down to -1.5. Beat it, Joe Flacco

Sammy’s TEASER PICK: Vikings +7.5 to Ravens -1.5 (-130)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller
National Football League

Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller

37 mins ago
NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions

3 hours ago
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
National Football League

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

5 hours ago
Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?
National Football League

Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes