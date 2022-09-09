NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Giants-Titans, pick 21 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFC East meets the AFC South to open up Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.

The New York Giants head south to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, at Nissan Stadium.

The Giants are coming off a 4-13 season where they finished last in the NFC East, largely considered the weakest division in the league. After hiring a new coach and general manager, the only direction they can go from here is up.

On the other hand, Tennessee went 12-5 last year and finished tops in the AFC South and the top-seed in the conference. Running back Derrick Henry is back to 100% and with him leading the way, they hope to build on last season's disappointing loss to the Bengals in the Divisional Round.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Titans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Titans -6 (Titans favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Titans -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Giants +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Giants are 2-2 against the spread (ATS) and 1-3 straight up (SU) against AFC South opponents since 2015, with the over/under splitting at two. The GMEN are 29-18 ATS and 10-37 SU as road underdogs in the same time period, with the under hitting in 26 of those games

Titans are 3-1 ATS and 4-0 SU vs. NFC East opponents since 2015, with the over hitting in three of those games. They are 9-11-1 ATS and 14-7 SU as home favorites under Mike Vrabel (since 2018), with the over hitting in 11 of those games.

Daniel Jones is 11-4 ATS and 3-12 SU as a starter when a road underdog in his career.

Ryan Tannehill is 8-7-1 ATS and 11-5 SU as the Titans starter when a home favorite.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Giants sat at +6.5 since this line came out in the summer, and I took them at that number last week in Vegas. Over the weekend, it was hit by professionals, and the number is down to +5.5 at most shops.

Tennessee’s best pass rusher Harold Landry is probably out for the season, so Daniel Jones may have a chance to succeed against a pedestrian secondary. Jones has been a good bet away from home (11-4 ATS), but we probably won’t know who he is throwing to until a few hours before kickoff because once again, the receiver room is banged up.

The Giants may be down both starting edge rushers, but all the defensive line has to do is keep Derrick Henry from running wild, and they’ll have a chance. I put a little bit on the money line, betting on Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale. Martindale schemed up a defensive game plan that held the Titans to 209 total yards (just 40 yards for 18 carries for Henry) in a January 2021 playoff win for the Ravens.

PICK: Giants (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

