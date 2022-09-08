NFL odds Week 1: How to bet 49ers-Bears, pick 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The quarterbacking future is now for the 49ers and Bears as the teams play Sunday in Chicago after both teams picked their quarterback of the future in the 2021 NFL Draft.

San Francisco handed the starting QB job to Trey Lance in Year 2 while Justin Fields enters his second season as the starter in Chicago.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the 49ers-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

What does Jimmy G staying in San Francisco mean for Trey Lance and 49ers? | What's Wright Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco has not yet come to an end, as the 49ers are finalizing a contract that will make him the highest paid backup quarterback in the league.

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Bears +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

The 49ers traded four picks, including three first rounders, to the Dolphins to move up nine sports to draft Lance with the No. 3 pick in 2021.

The Bears traded four picks, including two first rounders, to the Giants to move up nine sports to draft Fields with the No. 11 pick in 2021.

The 49ers were 9-8-0 against the spread (ATS) last season.

As a 7-point or greater favorite last season, San Francisco was 2-1 ATS.

In 17 games last season, San Francisco hit the over eight times.

The Bears were 6-11 ATS last season.

Chicago was 2-6 ATS when underdogs of 7 points or more last year.

The Bears hit the over in the over/under (O/U) seven times last season.

The 49ers beat the Bears 33-22 on Oct. 31. Fields was 19-for-27 passing for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception and led the Bears with 103 rushing yards on 10 carries with a TD and picked up a team-high five first downs. Lance did not play that game.

The 49ers lead the all-time series, which dates to 1950, 35-32-1. The teams have split the past 14 games since 2000.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Consider this: The Niners trust Trey Lance so much that they decided to keep a quarterback that’s guided them to the Super Bowl and NFC Championship game over the last three seasons on the roster.

That tells me he’s not ready for primetime. The Niners will rely on their run game to control the tempo and pace of this contest.

Also, per reports, star tight end George Kittle is banged up for San Francisco. Groin injuries are tough to quickly battle back from, so something else to keep an eye on.

On the flip side is Justin Fields, who just today said that he hopes "none of y’all [the media] expect him to win every rep against Nick Bosa." ‘He’ in that quote is rookie left tackle Braxton Jones. Yikes.

Fields said the quiet part out loud. It will be a rough day for the poor Bears' offensive line against the 49ers' outstanding pass rush. Even if they give Fields time, the rest of the Niners' defense will blanket the Bears' receiving options.

Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields is an automatic under wager for me in this game.

PICK: Under 41 total points scored between both teams at FOX Bet

