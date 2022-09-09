NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Colts-Texans, pick 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts look to extend their recent strong play against the Houston Texans as the teams meet in an AFC South Division contest Sunday.

The Colts swept both games last season, outscoring the Texans 62-3, and have won seven of the past eight meetings.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Texans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Colts -8 (Colts favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Texans +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards1, and the Texans ranked 31st in rushing defense in 2021 (allowed 142.2 rushing yards per game).

Matt Ryan will make his first start on a new team, making him the sixth quarterback to start the season opener for Indianapolis over the past six seasons.

The Colts had a +14 turnover differential in 2021, tied with the Cowboys for best in the NFL.

The Texans ranked 32nd in total offense in 2021, averaging 278.1 yards per game.

Houston was 8-9 against the spread (ATS) and 6-7 ATS when underdogs by 8 points or more last season.

The Texans went 8-9 on the over in the over/under last season.

The Colts lead the all-time series against the Texans/Houston Oilers 32-9, winning seven of the past eight meetings.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This is my favorite wager of the weekend.

In fact, I wagered on the Texans +8 when this line was posted right after the NFL Draft.

Since 2014, divisional underdogs have covered 76% of their games in Week 1. The Texans, while not primed for a good season, do have the pieces to keep games close. They have a left tackle. They have some skill position players to go around second-year quarterback Davis Mills.



But more than anything in this game is the Colts' lack of success in the first week under Frank Reich. They are 0-4 without covering a single contest.

And these games aren’t against opponents you’d expect them to lose to. The one win came against the Jaguars in 2021. Seattle beat them to open 2020. The Bengals defeated them opening weekend in 2018.

The Colts start slow.

Additionally, Indianapolis is starting its fifth quarterback in five seasons. This could be a reason the team has struggled in Week 1.

I’ll take the Texans.

PICK: Texans (+8 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 8 points (or win outright)

