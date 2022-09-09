NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Chiefs-Cardinals 23 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A strong nonconference matchup to open the 2022 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs head to the desert for a Week 1 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs, winners of six straight AFC West titles, begin life without do-it-all superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami in the offseason. But the good news is, Patrick Mahomes is still in town, and with him, the Chiefs are expected to do great things — they currently have the third-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl at FOX Bet.

The Arizona Cardinals started 2021 on fire, going 10-2 after the first 12 games of the season. From that point, the Cardinals took a turn for the worse. Not only did they flame out, but they also had rumors swirling around Kyler Murray's future and his eventual contract. With his huge extension, the Cardinals are now banking on Murray to have his Mahomes-like effect on this team.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Cardinals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert insight (odds via FOX Bet):

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6 to win (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.48 total); Cardinals +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Chiefs are 26-17 against (ATS) and 33-10 straight up (SU) as road favorites under Andy Reid (since 2013). They are 1-2-1 ATS and 2-2 SU when facing NFC West opponents since 2015, with the over hitting in three of those games. Andy Reid is 7-6 ATS and 6-7 SU against the Cardinals in his head coaching career.

Since 2019, The Cardinals are 18-9 ATS and 14-12-1 SU as underdogs under Kliff Kingsbury, with the under hitting in 14 of those games. As home underdogs, they are 5-4 ATS and 3-5-1 SU over the same period, with the over hitting in six of those games.

Patrick Mahomes is 13-12-1 ATS and 21-5 SU as a starter when a road favorite in his career.

Kyler Murray is 5-4 ATS and 3-5-1 SU as a starter when a home underdog in his career.

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I don’t make it a habit to wager often on near-touchdown road favorites, so I’m going to play the Chiefs in a teaser leg. The Chiefs are going to win this game. For starters, they have the better: coach, quarterback, and offensive and defensive lines. They are a motivated group after their disheartening end to the 2021 season.

Andy Reid has also been fabulous in opening weekend games for the Chiefs, winning all but one of these contests in nine seasons with the Chiefs.

Arizona has many impactful players on the injury report, plus Deandre Hopkins is out for the first six weeks of the season. And while Kyler Murray has started fast each season as Cardinals quarterback — before fading in the second half — he has struggled without Hopkins. The Chiefs' defense is younger and quicker this season. We will see that this weekend.

