NFL odds: Super Bowl 2023 futures lines for every team

Super Bowl LVI is in the books, and the Los Angeles Rams are world champions. Now, it's time to set your sights on Super Bowl LVII.

Here are the opening Super Bowl futures odds for every team for Super Bowl 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

SUPER BOWL 2023 CHAMPION ODDS (via FOX Bet)

Kansas City Chiefs +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Buffalo Bills +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Los Angeles Rams +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Dallas Cowboys +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Cincinnati Bengals +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Green Bay Packers +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

San Francisco 49ers +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Los Angeles Chargers +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Baltimore Ravens +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Denver Broncos +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tennessee Titans +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

New England Patriots +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Arizona Cardinals +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Indianapolis Colts +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Seattle Seahawks +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cleveland Browns +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

New Orleans Saints +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Miami Dolphins +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Minnesota Vikings +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Las Vegas Raiders +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Philadelphia Eagles +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Chicago Bears +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Washington Commanders +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Atlanta Falcons +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Carolina Panthers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

New York Giants +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New York Jets +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Detroit Lions +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Houston Texans +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

The reigning Super Bowl champions are among the top three favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy next year, while the Bengals' run to the championship game earned Cincinnati quite a bit of respect headed into next season.

"The big thing here to note is the Bengals being where they are after reaching the Super Bowl," FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor said. "Another interesting note is both of the shortest teams being AFC teams. The NFC seems much wider open, with four NFC teams with similar odds at the top of the betting."

So where should you place your bets? FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz has his eye on a couple of the top contenders in each conference:

Chiefs: +650 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $75 total)

"The Chiefs had an epic collapse in the AFC Championship Game which prevented them from returning to their third straight Super Bowl. but they are rightfully the favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2022 because of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. In their four full seasons together, the Chiefs have hosted four AFC Championship games and played in two Super Bowls, with one victory. This was Mahomes' worst season, and he threw for 4800 yards and won 12 games.

"The Chiefs will use the final half of the season as motivation for the upcoming season. Brett Veach, the Chiefs' general manager, has his work identified this offseason to improve the roster. Pass rusher, cornerback and another wide receiver are the main targets. I expect them to add those pieces and be back in the AFC title game."

Bills: +750 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $85 total)

"The Bills were the best team in the AFC this season but failed to close out the Chiefs in the divisional round. Still, it’s hard to deny their ability to build their roster around their strengths while addressing weaknesses to slow down passing attacks. With a healthy Tre’Davious White back in their secondary, this defense will continue to be stout next season.

"Josh Allen is one of the brighter young quarterback stars in this league, and while he can be a high-variance player, his highs are so good that you can ignore some of the bad. I do worry about their offense with offensive coordinator Brain Daboll leaving for the Giants' head coaching job. All in all, though, the Bills benefit from playing in a weak division and should be near the top of the AFC all season. They just need to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs."

Packers: +1500 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $160 total)

"The Packers are going to retain Aaron Rodgers for the 2022 season. It makes no sense for either party to move on. The Packers have won 39 games in the last three seasons, and Rodgers is a back-to-back MVP winner. The Packers are doing to win the division, and with some adjustments to the roster, they should be better.

"But anyway, even if you don’t believe in the Packers during the postseason, who else in the NFC are you comfortable wagering on?"

49ers: +1600 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $170 total)

"OK, sure … under one condition. There are rumors about Tom Brady trying to work his way to his childhood team. If this happens, you must wager on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl."

Titans: +2200 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $230 total)

"I would not wager on the Titans at the moment, but if they upgrade their quarterback from Tannehill, they could be an interesting sprinkle for the AFC. They are well coached and have continued to win under Vrabel but just don’t have the QB to win the Super Bowl.

"If you notice, I did not mention the Rams or Bengals. The Rams are losing their left tackle, possibly Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, Von Miller as well … and yikes at McVay’s postseason game plans. I just don’t see them back in this spot next season. They went all in and got it done. Mission accomplished.

"I’ve discussed the Bengals' luck this season, and I’m not going to beat them up more after that loss. But I’d wager on the Bengals not to make the playoffs next season before their Super Bowl odds."

Meanwhile, FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre is rolling with four longshots who missed this year's postseason:

Chargers: +1800 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $190 total)

"The Chargers just missed the playoffs, losing literally on the last play of the regular season in overtime. They have arguably the best young QB in the NFL in Justin Herbert — apologies to Joe Burrow — and talent surrounds him offensively. The foundation is there for another run next season."

Vikings: +4000 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $410 total)

"You want to get in on the ground floor for the Vikings to win the division and make the Super Bowl because Aaron Rodgers might leave the Green Bay Packers. The rest of the division has two non-contenders in Chicago and Detroit. The Vikings were in the NFC title game in 2018 and then won a playoff game two years later."

Giants: +8500 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $860 total)

"If you're looking for an NFC buy-low stock to grab, say hello to the Giants. This team had a win total of 7.5 and only won four games in 2021, woefully under-performing in every aspect. But, they pressed the upgrade button this season.

"The Giants hired Brian Daboll, one of the best play-callers in the NFL, who turned Josh Allen into a star in Buffalo. The defense was only slightly below league average. As a reminder, they play in a division with the Cowboys (transition-filled offseason ahead?), Eagles (lots of QB questions) and Washington (ditto). The talent at the skill positions is Top 10-worthy in the NFL, with the only big question being the quarterback."

Jaguars: +10000 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

"Last season, the Jaguars were an unmitigated disaster with first-year NFL coach Urban Meyer not making it to Christmas. One of their first-round picks (Travis Etienne) didn't play a snap due to injury. Even No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence — tabbed as a can't-miss prospect — led the NFL with 17 interceptions, and had an eight-game stretch with just one touchdown pass.

"Now, the good news: They'll get an impact player with the No. 1 pick again, and they have the third-most cap space. Toss in QB-minded head coach Doug Pederson who won a Super Bowl with backup Nick Foles, and there's the potential for a quick turnaround."

