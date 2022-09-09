NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Buccaneers-Cowboys 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

America's team faces off against an American hero.

The first Sunday Night Football game of the NFL season showcases the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Cowboys game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -1.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cowboys +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

This will be the second consecutive year that these two squads meet in primetime during opening week, with the Buccaneers winning last year's matchup 31-29 in Tampa Bay.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 0-2 in his career against Tom Brady, as he also lost their 2019 meeting in Foxboro, Mass., 13-9, when Brady was in his final season with the New England Patriots.

Brady is 65-54-1 against the spread (ATS) and 88-32 straight up (SU) as a starter when a road favorite in his career.

The Buccaneers are 10-10 ATS and 15-5 SU as road favorites since 2015, with the over hitting in 11 of those games.

Prescott is 5-2 ATS and 5-2 SU as a starter when a home underdog in his career.

The Cowboys are 10-5 ATS and 7-8 SU as a home underdog since 2015, with the over hitting in eight of those games.

Dallas leads the all-time series 15-5, but Tampa Bay has won two of the past four contests since 2015.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This game will be decided by the quarterback (and offense) that overcomes its line protection issues. Tom Brady will be without his starting center and left guard while the Cowboys Dak Prescott is without his starting left guard and left tackle.

Historically, Dak Prescott has struggled without Tyron Smith — the only blind side protector he’s had in his career — and against this pass rush, I would not want to be without Smith. In his absence, the Cowboys have moved rookie and first-round pick, Tyler Smith, to left tackle and inserted a suboptimal left guard. This is not ideal for Dak Prescott, and I think the Cowboys' offense will struggle.

It’s totally fair to question Tom Brady behind an injury-plagued offensive line. We have seen the past struggles, but I’m not worried about it in Week 1. The Bucs have had time to prepare for a Cowboys defense that everyone expects regression from. There is no way they can force turnovers at the same rate they did last season, and, not to mention, the Bucs have elite skill position weapons.

I’ll take the Bucs to cover in game one.

PICK: Buccaneers (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

