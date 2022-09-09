NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Jaguars-Commanders, pick

1 day ago

Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson will be on opposite sidelines after winning Super Bowl LII when the Jacksonville Jaguars play at the Washington Commanders in an NFL interconference game Sunday. 

Three months after Pederson was hired as Philadelphia's coach, the Eagles selected quarterback Wentz with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Eagles won Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season, though Wentz was sidelined with an ACL injury. Pederson was fired after the 2020 season and Wentz was traded three months after that.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jaguars-Commanders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Inside look at how Carson Wentz might fit with the Washington Commanders.

RELATED: NFL Week 1 lines, odds

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Commanders -2.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Jaguars +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Washington Commanders
WAS

The Jaguars hope to end two long skids Sunday. Jacksonville has lost 17 straight road games, last winning as a visitor in Week 15 of the 2019 season.

The Jaguars have lost 16 straight games against NFC opponents. Their last win over an NFC East team was a 20-15 victory over the Giants to open the 2018 season.

If Jacksonville beats Washington, the Jaguars would be above .500 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2020 season.

The Commanders are 2-7 in their past nine season openers.

Washington hit the over in the over/under (O/U) seven times in 17 games last season.

The Commanders allowed an NFL-worst 34 passing touchdowns in 2021.

Washington is 6-1 all-time against Jacksonville, winning the past four games.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

If you take priors into account, the only play here is Washington.

The Jaguars were putrid last year in every facet of the game. But the market is telling you otherwise.

The Jaguars have gone from +3.5 to +2.5. That's a big move because it crosses through the most key number in the NFL, which is 3. Jacksonville plans on starting two first-round rookies — No.1 pick Travon Walker on the DL and then Devin Lloyd at linebacker. There’s a game script possible where the Jags defensive line — led by edge rusher Josh Allen — barrels over the Washington OL and causes problems for Carson Wentz. He happens to be a QB they faced twice last year when he played for the Colts. Wentz didn’t eclipse 200 yards passing in either game and was sacked six times in a season-ending loss. Oh, and by the way, Doug Pederson knows Carson Wentz as well as anyone. He coached Carson in Philadelphia for five years. Pederson is 4-1 in season openers.

The Jaguars' offense will look completely different from last year, with two new speedy wide receivers, a new tight end and running back Travis Etienne, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury.

Shop around, and if you can get +3, take it. Also, take a flier on the Jaguars moneyline.

PICK: Jaguars (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

