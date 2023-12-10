National Football League NFL Week 14 live updates: Lions-Bears, Panthers-Saints, Rams-Ravens, more Updated Dec. 10, 2023 2:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 14 of the NFL season continues with an action-packed 12-game slate Sunday, and we have you covered with all the action around the league from start to finish!

Seven games are in action to kick things off. Later, the afternoon slate is highlighted by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers — which checked in at No. 1 in our latest NFL power rankings and atop this week's installment of "Herd Hierarchy" — taking on the Seattle Seahawks on FOX.

Drew Locke will get the start for Seattle, as Geno Smith will be sidelined with a groin injury, according to multiple sources.

Closing things out, superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons — the current favorite to win DPOY — will be back in action when Dallas hosts Philadelphia at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the top moments!

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Running it in!

Bears receiver D.J. Moore recorded his first career rushing touchdown out of a wildcat formation to put Chicago up 7-0 in the first quarter.

On the board!

Jahmyr Gibbs scored the Lions' first touchdown of the game after taking a toss in the back field from Jared Goff to the end zone.

Taking the lead!

Josh Reynolds gave the Lions a lead over the Bears before halftime.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Vroom vroom!

After a NASCAR-themed arrival to the game, Alvin Kamara showed off his speed.

Blocked Punt!

The Saints extended their lead after scooping up a blocked punt and trotting into the end zone.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Wide open!

Nobody was near Isaiah Likely on this long touchdown completion for the Ravens' first score of the game.

What a pass!

Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp on an incredible throw, just like old times.

Vintage Odell!

The Ravens regained the lead after Lamar Jackson found Odell Beckham Jr. on a deep pass to the end zone.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

Wide Open!

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco found tight end David Njoku for the first touchdown of the game.

Another One!

Flacco found Njoku for his second touchdown reception of the game, which extended the Browns' lead to 14-0 over the Jaguars in the second quarter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Baker Mayfield cooking!

The Buccaneers quarterback took it in himself for six.

What a pass!

Atlanta responded as Desmond Ridder hit Kyle Pitts for a game-tying touchdown.

Safety!

Tampa Bay took the lead on a safety after its defensive front knocked the ball loose from Ridder and then tackled Marcus Smith II on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Houston Texans at New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Touchdown to Chase… Brown!

The Bengals running back took a screen all the way to the house to open the scoring against Indianapolis.

Cup of Joe!

The Bengals opened up a two-touchdown lead at home thanks to a much more familiar face — Joe Mixon.

Go up and get it!

On fourth-down, Gardner Minshew floated a pass to the end zone that Mo Alie-Cox hauled in on a leaping catch.

Pick-6!

Colts linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. took Jake Browning's pass to the house for a pick-6!

