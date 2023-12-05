National Football League
Herd Hierarchy Week 14: San Francisco takes over the No. 1 spot
Herd Hierarchy Week 14: San Francisco takes over the No. 1 spot

Updated Dec. 5, 2023 5:57 p.m. ET

As the NFL season heads into Week 14, Colin Cowherd returned with another installment of "Herd Hierarchy." 

Now that we're in December, Cowherd revealed which team he thinks will make the AFC Championship Game. He also touched on the strength of the 49ers, with MVP candidate Brock Purdy at the helm.

Let's check out his latest top 10. 

10. Green Bay Packers (Last Week: Unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +7500

Overall record: 6-6 | Last week: Won 27-19 vs. Chiefs

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think they're playing well. This is the best their defense has played in several years. They're 16-0 in December under Matt LeFleur. Three straight games without a turnover."

Up next: Packers @ Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
New York Giants
NYG

9. Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 9)

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Overall record: 6-6 | Last week: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "Josh Allen's an insane all-time talent. I think they have a good — though not great — coach. They get touchdowns, not field goals. It's a good football operation. I respect a lot of people in the building."

Up next: Bills @ Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

8. Houston Texans (Last Week: Unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +5500

Overall record: 7-5 | Last Week: Won 22-17 vs. Broncos

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not a great team. They're a highly-functioning good team with a star rookie quarterback. I like them a lot. This is not a fluke. They're a very young football team, but I like them."

Up Next: Texans @ Jets, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
New York Jets
NYJ

7. Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 8)

Super Bowl odds: +750

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Won 45-15 @ Commanders

Cowherd's thoughts: "They score touchdowns and I think Mike McDaniel is basically an Ivy League version of Kyle Shanahan. I have my doubts about them against the elite teams and elite defenses, but it should be noted that their defense is getting better."

Up Next: Titans @ Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN 

Tue 1:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Miami Dolphins
MIA

6. Detroit Lions (Last Week: 7)

Super Bowl odds: +1700

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Won 33-28 @ Saints

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think because of their ball-control style, [Jared] Goff, their run game, they can beat virtually anybody in the NFC — including Dallas."

Up Next: Lions @ Bears 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Chicago Bears
CHI

5. Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 3)

Super Bowl odds: +500

Overall record: 8-4 | Last Week: Lost 27-19 @ Packers

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've got key injuries on defense; they're gonna get healthier. They've got an offensive line issue; they're gonna get healthier. They're gonna be fine. They're gonna get better. They're gonna get to the AFC Championship."

Up Next: Chiefs vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Herd Hierarchy: Packers, Texans jump in, Chiefs drop in Colin's Top 10

4. Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: 4)

Super Bowl odds: +650

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "I like ‘em a lot. I love the organization, I respect everybody, they’ve got real speed in Zay Flowers. I have them at four, and I've had them there for a while."

Up Next: Rams @ Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

3. Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 1)

Super Bowl odds: +490

Overall record: 10-2 | Last Week: Lost 42-19 vs. 49ers

Cowherd's thoughts: "They look like a tired, beat-up team that's talented. Like Kansas City, they will right the ship."

Up Next: Eagles @ Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

2. Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 5)

Super Bowl odds: +900

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Won 41-35 vs. Seahawks

Cowherd's thoughts: "No wins over teams currently with a winning record, but they're not giving the ball up. But we have to be fair. Right now, they're healthy, they're playing well, they have an emerging star at corner."

Up Next: Eagles @ Cowboys 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

1. San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 2)

Super Bowl odds: +350

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Won 42-19 @ Eagles

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're one of those teams that they will — if they are humming — it doesn't really matter. Right now, they're the best team in the league. They have the most good players."

Up Next: Seahawks @ 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
San Francisco 49ers
SF

