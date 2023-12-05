National Football League Herd Hierarchy Week 14: San Francisco takes over the No. 1 spot Updated Dec. 5, 2023 5:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NFL season heads into Week 14, Colin Cowherd returned with another installment of "Herd Hierarchy."

Now that we're in December, Cowherd revealed which team he thinks will make the AFC Championship Game. He also touched on the strength of the 49ers, with MVP candidate Brock Purdy at the helm.

Let's check out his latest top 10.

10. Green Bay Packers (Last Week: Unranked)

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Bowl odds: +7500

Overall record: 6-6 | Last week: Won 27-19 vs. Chiefs

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think they're playing well. This is the best their defense has played in several years. They're 16-0 in December under Matt LeFleur. Three straight games without a turnover."

Up next: Packers @ Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC

9. Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 9)

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Overall record: 6-6 | Last week: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "Josh Allen's an insane all-time talent. I think they have a good — though not great — coach. They get touchdowns, not field goals. It's a good football operation. I respect a lot of people in the building."

Up next: Bills @ Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

8. Houston Texans (Last Week: Unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +5500

Overall record: 7-5 | Last Week: Won 22-17 vs. Broncos

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not a great team. They're a highly-functioning good team with a star rookie quarterback. I like them a lot. This is not a fluke. They're a very young football team, but I like them."

Up Next: Texans @ Jets, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

7. Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 8)

Super Bowl odds: +750

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Won 45-15 @ Commanders

Cowherd's thoughts: "They score touchdowns and I think Mike McDaniel is basically an Ivy League version of Kyle Shanahan. I have my doubts about them against the elite teams and elite defenses, but it should be noted that their defense is getting better."

Up Next: Titans @ Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN

6. Detroit Lions (Last Week: 7)

Super Bowl odds: +1700

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Won 33-28 @ Saints

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think because of their ball-control style, [Jared] Goff, their run game, they can beat virtually anybody in the NFC — including Dallas."

Up Next: Lions @ Bears 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

5. Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 3)

Super Bowl odds: +500

Overall record: 8-4 | Last Week: Lost 27-19 @ Packers

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've got key injuries on defense; they're gonna get healthier. They've got an offensive line issue; they're gonna get healthier. They're gonna be fine. They're gonna get better. They're gonna get to the AFC Championship."

Up Next: Chiefs vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Herd Hierarchy: Packers, Texans jump in, Chiefs drop in Colin's Top 10

4. Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: 4)

Super Bowl odds: +650

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "I like ‘em a lot. I love the organization, I respect everybody, they’ve got real speed in Zay Flowers. I have them at four, and I've had them there for a while."

Up Next: Rams @ Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

3. Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 1)

Super Bowl odds: +490

Overall record: 10-2 | Last Week: Lost 42-19 vs. 49ers

Cowherd's thoughts: "They look like a tired, beat-up team that's talented. Like Kansas City, they will right the ship."

Up Next: Eagles @ Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

2. Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 5)

Super Bowl odds: +900

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Won 41-35 vs. Seahawks

Cowherd's thoughts: "No wins over teams currently with a winning record, but they're not giving the ball up. But we have to be fair. Right now, they're healthy, they're playing well, they have an emerging star at corner."

Up Next: Eagles @ Cowboys 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

1. San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 2)

Super Bowl odds: +350

Overall record: 9-3 | Last Week: Won 42-19 @ Eagles

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're one of those teams that they will — if they are humming — it doesn't really matter. Right now, they're the best team in the league. They have the most good players."

Up Next: Seahawks @ 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share