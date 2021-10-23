College Football College Football Week 8 Top Plays: Oregon-UCLA, LSU-Ole Miss, and more just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the college football season kicked off with a bang as several unbeaten teams put their perfect records on the line.

Iowa State is on the road taking on the unbeaten No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys on FOX, and in Oxford, Mississippi, Heisman Trophy favorite and potential No. 1 draft pick Matt Corral and the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are up against a visiting LSU Tigers squad.

Meanwhile, No. 10 Oregon is taking on UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

In the early window, Jim Harbaugh's undefeated Michigan Wolverines – the sixth-ranked team in the country – dominated Northwestern, 33-7, and No. 16 Wake Forest topped Army to the tune of 70-56 as both teams advanced to 7-0 on the season.

And Illinois upset No. 7 Penn State in Happy Valley, 20-18, in 9OT. Yes, you read that right.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.

No. 10 Oregon at UCLA

Special plays from special teams

To pull off an upset of a ranked opponent, your team needs to be clicking on all cylinders. UCLA got the memo, with its special teams playing a key role in building a 14-0 lead.

No time to Dye

Oregon had to dig themselves out of a 14-0 hole, and they turned to running back Travis Dye to get them back into the game.

Dye scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to even the game at 14-14.

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

Tigers strike first

LSU was first on the board as Tyrion Davis-Price found the end zone early.

Snatched

As LSU attempted to extend its lead, Max Johnson was picked off by Rebels DB Tysheem Johnson at the goal line.

Snoop! There It Is

And just like that, the Rebels started heating up on the heels of star back Snoop Conner.

No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Air connection

Spencer Sanders found Brennan Presley for the first touchdown of the game, giving the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.

Tie game

It took three tries at the goal line, but the Cyclones were able to punch it in and tie the game at 7-7.

Illinois 20, Penn State 18 (9OT)

Setting the stage

Penn State jumped out to an early 10-0 lead with lots of help from star receiver Jahan Dotson.

Fighting back

But the Fighting Illini had some answers in the second half to knot things up at 10 and force overtime …

And another overtime.

And another.

In the end, Illinois proved to be road warriors after taking down the No. 7 Nittany Lions after nine rounds of overtime.

No. 6 Michigan 33, Northwestern 7

Striking first

The first quarter between Northwestern and Michigan was a defensive battle, but the Wolverines were able to find the end zone first in the second quarter thanks to Blake Corum.

Hull of a run

Northwestern fell behind 10-0 but was able to cut into the Michigan lead with this 75-yard rushing touchdown from Evan Hull.

Marching down the field

The Wolverines opened the half up with another touchdown, marching down the field to take a 17-7 lead.

In full control

Michigan asserted its dominance late in the third quarter with a blocked punt that led to a rushing touchdown from Hassan Haskins.

THE BEST OF THE REST:

Arkansas 45, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3

Good luck catching Treylon Burks.

No. 16 Wake Forest 70, Army 56

If the ball is up for grabs, there is a good chance Jaquarii Roberson is coming down with it.



Army tried to catch Wake Forest off guard with a fake punt, but the Demon Deacons were all over it, leading to an interception returned for a touchdown.

No. 3 Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23

The Sooners were down 10-0 to Kansas, but they found their footing behind plays like this from Caleb Williams.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.