College Football Jim Harbaugh talks Michigan Wolverines' resurgence with Charles Woodson at 'Big Noon Kickoff' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When it comes to tradition-rich college football programs, very few have the pedigree of the Michigan Wolverines.

As a home of national champions, Heisman winners and an assortment of legends, Michigan has an expectation to compete at the highest level year in and year out.

This season, the Wolverines entered the year as a sleeper, unranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Now, though, they find themselves ranked No. 14 in the country after a 4-0 start.

For more up-to-date news on all things Michigan, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

With excitement rampant in Ann Arbor right now, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sat down for a chat with one of Michigan's greatest players, 1997 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Charles Woodson.

Harbaugh expressed optimism about his team, saying that he thinks his squad is in a good spot, with room to grow.

"I think we’re a good football team on offense, defense and special teams," Harbaugh said. "A lot of good things happen when players play hard. We’re playing better in terms of situational defense."

Charles Woodson sits down with Jim Harbaugh to break down the Michigan Wolverines' 4-0 start and what they need to do to stay hot ahead of a matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers.

At the forefront of Michigan's success this season has been the ground game, led by the two-headed monster of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins, who have helped the Wolverines average 290.8 rushing yards per game, the fifth-highest mark in the country.

"Both guys just try to become the best football players they can be and contribute to the team the best that they possibly can," Harbaugh said. "And they both have been doing an outstanding job at that. … Both as running backs, but then you look at Blake’s all-purpose yardage when it comes to returning kicks, catching the ball out of the backfield, blocking. Hassan has been stalwart in the run game, running the football, protecting the ball, and he gives us a lot, too."

That running game will be pivotal for Michigan on Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday at Wisconsin — against one of the best run defenses in the country, no less.

"Yeah, they’re a heck of a team," Harbaugh said. "You talk about good defense. I mean, Wisconsin Badgers, No. 1 in the country against the run. Their defense is tremendous. A lot of veteran, experienced players."

Even though the Wolverines are off to a great start this season, Harbaugh and the team know the job is far from finished.

"Nobody’s taken a deep, long bow. And that comes right from the players, coaches — myself included," he said.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with Charles Woodson about his team's 4-0 start to the season and his faith in quarterback Cade McNamara ahead of their matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.