College Football
Jim Harbaugh talks Michigan Wolverines' resurgence with Charles Woodson at 'Big Noon Kickoff' Jim Harbaugh talks Michigan Wolverines' resurgence with Charles Woodson at 'Big Noon Kickoff'
College Football

Jim Harbaugh talks Michigan Wolverines' resurgence with Charles Woodson at 'Big Noon Kickoff'

2 hours ago

When it comes to tradition-rich college football programs, very few have the pedigree of the Michigan Wolverines.

As a home of national champions, Heisman winners and an assortment of legends, Michigan has an expectation to compete at the highest level year in and year out.

This season, the Wolverines entered the year as a sleeper, unranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Now, though, they find themselves ranked No. 14 in the country after a 4-0 start.

For more up-to-date news on all things Michigan, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

With excitement rampant in Ann Arbor right now, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sat down for a chat with one of Michigan's greatest players, 1997 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Charles Woodson.

Harbaugh expressed optimism about his team, saying that he thinks his squad is in a good spot, with room to grow.

"I think we’re a good football team on offense, defense and special teams," Harbaugh said. "A lot of good things happen when players play hard. We’re playing better in terms of situational defense."

Jim Harbaugh on Michigan's hot start and what it will take to stay competitive in the Big 10 - EXTENDED CUT
Charles Woodson sits down with Jim Harbaugh to break down the Michigan Wolverines' 4-0 start and what they need to do to stay hot ahead of a matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers.

At the forefront of Michigan's success this season has been the ground game, led by the two-headed monster of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins, who have helped the Wolverines average 290.8 rushing yards per game, the fifth-highest mark in the country.

"Both guys just try to become the best football players they can be and contribute to the team the best that they possibly can," Harbaugh said. "And they both have been doing an outstanding job at that. …  Both as running backs, but then you look at Blake’s all-purpose yardage when it comes to returning kicks, catching the ball out of the backfield, blocking. Hassan has been stalwart in the run game, running the football, protecting the ball, and he gives us a lot, too."

That running game will be pivotal for Michigan on Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday at Wisconsin — against one of the best run defenses in the country, no less.

"Yeah, they’re a heck of a team," Harbaugh said. "You talk about good defense. I mean, Wisconsin Badgers, No. 1 in the country against the run. Their defense is tremendous. A lot of veteran, experienced players."

Even though the Wolverines are off to a great start this season, Harbaugh and the team know the job is far from finished.

"Nobody’s taken a deep, long bow. And that comes right from the players, coaches — myself included," he said.

'We're an improved team on offense, defense, and special teams' — Jim Harbaugh on Michigan's hot start
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with Charles Woodson about his team's 4-0 start to the season and his faith in quarterback Cade McNamara ahead of their matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
CFB Top Plays: Week 5
College Football

CFB Top Plays: Week 5

CFB Top Plays: Week 5
Week 5 of college football is underway with Michigan-Wisconsin and Arkansas-Georgia happening now. Here are the top moments!
42 mins ago
CFB Week 5 Odds, Picks
College Football

CFB Week 5 Odds, Picks

CFB Week 5 Odds, Picks
Week 5 of the college football season is chock-full of epic Top 25 matchups. Check out the lines here.
53 mins ago
By The Numbers: CFB Week 5
College Football

By The Numbers: CFB Week 5

By The Numbers: CFB Week 5
With four ranked matchups set for Saturday, here are the numbers you need to know ahead of Week 5 in college football.
1 hour ago
College Football Heaven
College Football

College Football Heaven

College Football Heaven
After meeting Mike the Tiger and taking a tour of LSU, Charlotte Wilder says there is no better setting for college football.
17 hours ago
Win $10,000 on Michigan-Wisconsin
College Football

Win $10,000 on Michigan-Wisconsin

Win $10,000 on Michigan-Wisconsin
Michigan takes on Wisconsin for Big Noon Saturday, and you can win big – absolutely for free! Here's how.
17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes