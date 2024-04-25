National Football League
Washington Commanders select LSU QB Jayden Daniels with No. 2 pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Daniels is coming off a Heisman Trophy campaign with LSU, as he totaled 3,812 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 208.0 passer rating, while completing 72.2% of his passes. He also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 scores. 

Daniels spent the past two seasons at LSU (2022-23), which followed a three-year stint at Arizona State (2019-21).

Washington is coming off a 4-13 season and has revamped its organization over the past four months. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is Washington's new head coach, while former San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters is Washington's new general manager.

