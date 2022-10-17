College Basketball College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 10 Arkansas 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By John Fanta

FOX Sports College Basketball Writer

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 10 is Arkansas.

Entering the 2020-21 college basketball season, the Arkansas Razorbacks program was a far cry from the powerhouse it had been in the 1990s. In fact, it had not reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 1996.

Since then, Eric Musselman has worked hard to build it back up into a basketball heavyweight. Now, Arkansas enters the season riding back-to-back appearances in the Elite Eight. The "Muss Bus" has done one of the best building jobs in the country, bringing in a mix of superstar recruits along with experienced transfers.

Heading into the 2022-23 campaign, there’s a legitimate argument that the Razorbacks have the most fascinating roster in college basketball. Arkansas ushers in the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Just how big of a deal is that? In the last 10 freshman classes that the 247 Sports composite system has ranked, there are only six programs that have been featured in the top two in a year: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and Arkansas.

On paper, the Razorbacks have the most talent since Nolan Richardson was on the sideline. It’s going to be interesting to see how Musselman and his staff manage minutes, with 10 departures from last season’s roster and 11 newcomers to the fold.

That being said, it’s a good problem to have, and there’s winning momentum — as in, 53-16 in the last two seasons — to roll into this season. Add in a buzzing fan base in Fayetteville that Musselman has reinvigorated with his energy, and the pieces are in place to make Arkansas basketball one of the fastest-rising college hoops powerhouses in America.

It’s also why the Razorbacks have cracked the top 10 in our preseason countdown. Here’s a deeper dive into what to expect.

Who’s new on the roster?

I’m going to guess that Arkansas director of basketball operations Michael Musselman and his team of graduate assistants may have been doing some more dorm and academic hall tours than usual when the Razorbacks were moving into campus this summer. With 11 newcomers — including six freshmen — added to the program, there’s nothing old about Arkansas entering the season.

For a program that lost 80% of its scoring from a season ago, there’s a wide-open doorway for the newcomers to step in and deliver.

Let’s start with quite possibly the best NBA prospect in college basketball heading into the season, Nick Smith. Ranked No. 3 in the 247 Sports freshman class rankings, Smith is a North Little Rock native who elected to stay in his home state. The 6-foot-5 guard is a high-level scorer who can both play the point and do a combination of special things on the offensive end. He will have the ball in his hands late in games and will be asked to make something happen for the Razorbacks.

There’s little doubt that Smith will be able to handle those situations. The USA Today National High School Boys Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American, Smith powered North Little Rock High School to a state title in his senior year while averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Not only can he cause matchup problems with his skill set, but Smith is also beyond his years in the maturity column and will help lead Arkansas.

The superstar freshman class may be headlined by Smith, but 6-foot-7 guard Anthony Black could be a lottery pick as well. Yes, that’s how special this freshman unit is in Fayetteville. Even though Black has the height of a wing, he has the ball-handling skills and vision to be a high-level point guard and his overall talent fits today’s game so well.

The third top-20 ranked freshman in the class does so many of the little things well and will fit like a glove in the Razorbacks' defensive system. I’m talking about 6-foot-7 wing Jordan Walsh, who is an elite-level defender for a college freshman and will help the Razorbacks from the perimeter. The top high school prospect from Texas averaged 15.3 points, 7.2 boards and 3.1 assists as a senior.

Turning to the transfer portal, the headliner to watch is an intraconference pickup in Trevon Brazile, who comes from Missouri. The 6-foot-9 forward showed some flashes as a freshman, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 boards per game on 53% from the field and displaying versatility. His length and ability to guard multiple positions will give him an opportunity to play significant minutes.

The Razorbacks also added American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year Ricky Council IV (Wichita State), All-Pac-12 selection Jalen Graham (Arizona State) and twin brothers and fellow big men Makhel and Makhi Mitchell.

So yes, this roster is chock-full of options and could go quite deep with the number of transfers who have played key roles at their previous stops.

Who’s back for the Razorbacks?

Well, this section will be much shorter than normal, even in the current chaotic climate of college basketball offseasons.

Arkansas loses eight of its top nine scorers from last season, but the one remnant in the rotation is a guy who served as an X-factor last season, Davonte Davis. The junior guard served in a pivotal role off the bench last season. In fact, Arkansas went 14-3 when he was the sixth man. The 6-foot-4 Davis was second on the team with 102 assists last season while tallying 8.3 points per game. He will be relied upon as a third-year guy to set the tone for the rest of the roster.

With JD Notae, Stanley Umude, Jaylin Williams and Au’Diese Toney all departing, it only magnifies the importance of Davis.

The key questions to answer at Arkansas

There are three main ones that I have with this team.

First, how does Musselman keep everybody happy? This one is pretty self-explanatory. Musselman has done a good job of finding the right rotation when it matters most, but he has some big egos at play, and it’s going to be interesting to see how that all shakes out.

Secondly, who has the ball in his hands late in games?

The easy answer is Smith, but Black is capable, too, and Davis is a veteran who has made his fair share of plays. I’ll be really curious to see how the Razorbacks handle late-game situations and what formula proves to be successful in the challenging SEC. Musselman and his staff do have a good problem to have.

Finally, will the Razorbacks maintain their top-tier defensive makeup?

It’s been a staple under the current coaching staff: Arkansas guards who bring incredible intensity on defense. The Razorbacks have been top-15 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency in each of the last two seasons. Will the streak continue? With so much "new" on this roster, it will be intriguing to see how the defense comes together and if the program’s identity will stay the same.

Games to watch

Maui Invitational: Louisville on Nov. 21. Texas Tech or Creighton on Nov. 22. TBD on Nov. 23.

Saturday, Dec. 10: Oklahoma (neutral).

Saturday, Jan. 28: at Baylor (SEC-Big 12 Challenge).

Tuesday, Feb. 7: at Kentucky.

Saturday, Feb. 25: at Alabama.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: at Tennessee.

Saturday, March 4: Kentucky (regular-season finale, kudos to the schedule-makers).

The Big Picture …

Arkansas can absolutely challenge Kentucky for the SEC regular-season title, and the Razorbacks have the sheer talent to make it to Houston for the Final Four next April — and even win it all. There’s no question that Musselman has another challenge in figuring out his most successful rotation. But he’s been able to do it over the last two seasons, and the ceiling of his collective roster heading into this season is higher than before with Smith, Black, Walsh and company entering the fold.

Top 15 countdown:

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

