College Football College football Week 3 top plays: LSU, Ohio State, TCU, Colorado, more Updated Sep. 16, 2023 2:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the college football season is underway!

Kicking things off on FOX, Drew Allar and No. 7 Penn State are battling Illinois on " Big Noon Kickoff ." Find all the action here .

No. 14 LSU aims to continue its hot streak as it takes on SEC foe Mississippi State. The Tigers led the Bulldogs at halftime, 24-7, off of stellar playing from QB Jayden Daniels, who had 255 passing yards.

WR Malik Nabers was Daniels' main target in the first half, hauling in two TD catches and 188 receiving yards. Nabers recorded four receptions of 25-plus yards in the first half, the most by an LSU player in the opening half of a game since Ja'Marr Chase in 2019 against Vanderbilt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, a handful of top-15 teams are in action, including No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Washington and No. 11 Tennessee. Closing things out, it's a battle between in-state rivals, as TCU faces Houston (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), followed by Deion Sanders and No. 18 Colorado playing host to Colorado State (10 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments!

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State

5 for No. 5

Daniels' added to his day with a 5-yard rushing TD in the third quarter. The senior was shaken up earlier in the quarter after a hit, deemed targeting, was placed on him by Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston who was subsequently disqualified.

It's good!

Ramos nails a 41-yard FG and put the Tigers up by 20.

Before the half

Lideatrick Griffin got his first career rushing touchdown, and gave the Bulldogs its first score of the game, running 9 yards into the end zone right before the half.

3rd & goal

RB Josh Williams rushed for a 1-yard TD, giving the Tigers a 24-0 lead.

Run it back

It was déjà vu for Daniels and Nabers as the two connected again for another TD to push the Tigers to a 16-0 lead. The extra point was good, making it 17-0.

Touchdown!

Jayden Daniels found Malik Nabers for a 26-yard TD pass to give LSU a 9-0 lead late in the first quarter. The Tigers were first on the board following a 22-yard FG from Damian Ramos early on and ended the quarter 10-0.

Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State (4 p.m. ET)

No. 8 Washington at Michigan State (5 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Tennessee at Florida (7 p.m. ET)

TCU at Houston (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado (10 p.m. ET)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share