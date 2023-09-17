College Football
Colorado's Travis Hunter ruled out for remainder of game, taken to hospital
Updated Sep. 17, 2023 1:40 a.m. ET

The opening half of Saturday's matchup between in-state rivals Colorado State and No. 18 Colorado was extremely chippy. A total of 16 penalties were called in the first half, 11 of which came in the opening quarter.

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was on the wrong end of an unnecessary roughness penalty. After QB Shedeur Sanders tried to connect with Hunter on a deep pass, Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn took a shot at Hunter's chest, causing the Buffaloes star to lay on the field for a few moments before gathering himself. 

Hunter received medical attention on the sideline before re-entering the game late in the first quarter and played throughout the remainder of the first half. However, Hunter left the stadium in the second half and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. It's unclear if Hunter's departure from the game was related to the hit.

While Hunter was on the ground following the hit, Sanders ran up to Blackburn and appeared to exchange a few words with him. Blackburn wasn't assessed a targeting penalty on the play, but Colorado State's Ayden Hector was called for pass interference, helping Colorado move the ball down the field before scoring a touchdown to make it a 14-14 game.

NBA star LeBron James was among those who questioned the lack of a targeting call when the hit on Hunter took place late in the first quarter.

"Like I don't understand the difference between targeting and what I just witnessed," James wrote in a social media post. "I've seen others get thrown out for far less. That was blatant and uncalled for IMO!"

Former NFL standout J.J. Watt also took to social media following the hit on Hunter, questioning why Blackburn wasn't ejected from the game.

Hunter has played a pivotal role in Colorado's 2-0 start, recording 14 receptions for 192 yards on offense, while totaling seven tackles and an interception on defense. He had two receptions for 21 yards and two total tackles prior to departing Saturday's game. 

