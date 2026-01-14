Alabama Legend Mark Ingram Inducted to College Football Hall of Fame

Mark Ingram is one of the best and most powerful running backs to suit up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and now that status is immortal.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that Ingram is part of the Class of 2026, along with 21 other individuals.

"All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the platform, the ability, and the strength to walk this journey," Ingram posted to X in response to the news. "Nothing I’ve accomplished is possible without Him. Thankful for my family, teammates, coaches, Alabama, and everyone who believed in me along the way. This honor represents far more than just me — it’s everyone who has impacted my life and my journey. This is for us. #RollTide #GodWinS."

Ingram played at Alabama from 2008-10. In 2009, he rushed for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns — which each led the SEC — on 6.1 yards per carry, helping him earn the 2009 Heisman Trophy Award. He also tallied 32 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a 2009 campaign that ended with Alabama beating Texas in the BCS Championship. In said title game, Ingram rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry.

Over his three years in Tuscaloosa, Ingram rushed for 1,087 yards and 14 touchdowns per season on 5.7 yards per carry. He's tied for second in Alabama program history with 42 rushing touchdowns and seventh with 3,261 rushing yards.

Ingram went on to be selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 28 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Saints (2011-18), followed by a two-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens (2019-20). Ingram then split the 2021 season between the Houston Texans and a reunion with the Saints, whom he ended his career with after the 2022 season.

Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler who totaled 1,000-plus rushing yards in three seasons (2016, 2017 and 2019) and double-digit rushing touchdowns in two seasons (2017 and 2019).

Ingram joined FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" for the 2023 college football season and has been on the set ever since. Last year, fellow "Big Noon Kickoff" star Urban Meyer was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

