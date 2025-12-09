Urban Meyer, Michael Strahan, Michael Vick Headline 2025 National Football Foundation CFB Hall of Fame Class

A legendary coach, a superstar defensive lineman and a game-changing quarterback were honored Tuesday night in Las Vegas, as the National Football Foundation held its 67th Annual Awards Dinner to celebrate the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

Here's a look at the new inductees who joined this exclusive group.

Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer won a combined three National Championship rings as a head coach for Florida and Ohio State. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Meyer coached at four different stops over a 17-year career in the college ranks. He spent six years at Florida, taking the Gators to BCS Championship victories during the 2006 and 2008 seasons. He then went on to coach at Ohio State for seven seasons, leading the Buckeyes to an overall record of 83-9. In the 2014 season, he coached Ohio State to a 42-20 victory over Oregon to win the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship. Meyer now appears as a college football analyst on FOX.

Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan won the Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Strahan played for Texas Southern from 1989 to 1992. He earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. As a junior, he led the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 14.5 sacks, totaling 41.5 across his four seasons. Strahan went on to enjoy a 15-year NFL career, playing each of those seasons with the New York Giants.

Michael Vick

Michael Vick led Virginia Tech to its first-ever National Championship appearance as a freshman. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Vick spent two seasons at Virginia Tech, leading the Hokies to a 10-1 record in both years. In Vick's freshman year, Virginia Tech achieved an undefeated regular season and qualified for the National Championship. He rushed for a total of 1,202 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class is rounded out by a handful of memorable players and coaches Here's the full list in alphabetical order:

Montee Ball, RB (Wisconsin, 2009-12)

Gregg Carr, LB (Auburn, 1981-84)

Blake Elliott, WR (Saint John's University (Minn.) 2000-03)

Greg Eslinger, C (Minnesota, 2002-05)

Terry Hanratty, QB (Notre Dame, 1966-68)

Graham Harrell, QB (Texas Tech, 2005-08)

John Henderson, DT (Tennessee, 1999-2001)

Michael Huff, DB (Texas, 2002-05)

Jim Kleinsasser, TE (North Dakota, 1995-98)

Alex Mack, C (California, 2005-08)

Terrence Metcalf, OL (Mississippi, 1997, 1999-2001)

Haloti Ngata, DT (Oregon, 2002, 2004-05)

Steve Slaton, RB (West Virginia, 2005-07)

Darrin Smith, LB (University of Miami, 1989-92)

Michael Strahan, DL (Texas Southern, 1989-92)

Dennis Thurman, DB (University of Southern California, 1974-77)

Michael Vick, QB (Virginia Tech, 1999-2000)

Ryan Yarborough, WR (Wyoming, 1990-93)

Coach Larry Blakeney (Troy, 1991-2014)

Coach Larry Korver (Northwestern College [IA], 1967-94)

Coach Urban Meyer: Bowling Green State University (2001-02); University of Utah (2003-04); University of Florida (2005-10); Ohio State University (2012-18)

Coach Nick Saban: University of Toledo (1990); Michigan State University (1995-99); LSU (2000-04); University of Alabama (2007-23)