College Football
Michigan QB Bryce Underwood 'Very Excited' To Meet New HC Kyle Whittingham
College Football

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood 'Very Excited' To Meet New HC Kyle Whittingham

Updated Dec. 27, 2025 7:51 p.m. ET

With Michigan football set to begin a new era, quarterback Bryce Underwood's expected fit with new head coach Kyle Whittingham will be a hot topic this offseason.

Underwood showed promise in his first year, leading the Wolverines to a 9-3 record in a season that ended with Sherrone Moore's shocking dismissal. On Saturday, Underwood spoke briefly about looking forward to meeting Whittingham as he mulls his future with Michigan preparing to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

"Very excited to figure out what kind of guy he is," Underwood said prior to Saturday's practice, per USA Today. "I don't really know too much about him. I'm just excited to figure out what kind of guy he is."

Despite not having yet met Whittingham, Underwood's initial optimism on the move didn't stop there. He also told reporters he saw "his resume a little earlier today" and is already "excited to ask him a few questions."

Questions surrounding the rising sophomore's decision to stay at Michigan figure to gain steam with the transfer portal opening Jan. 2. For now, though, Underwood plans to keep his plan close to the chest, saying Saturday he and his family will "figure that out" after Dec. 31. 

Should Underwood decide to stay, it'll be fascinating to see how he meshes with a new-look offense. He finished his freshman season with 2,229 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions to go with 74 carries for 323 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Michigan Wolverines
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Mendoza and Moore Go Top Two; Simpson to Steelers

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Mendoza and Moore Go Top Two; Simpson to Steelers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes