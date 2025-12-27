Michigan QB Bryce Underwood 'Very Excited' To Meet New HC Kyle Whittingham

With Michigan football set to begin a new era, quarterback Bryce Underwood's expected fit with new head coach Kyle Whittingham will be a hot topic this offseason.

Underwood showed promise in his first year, leading the Wolverines to a 9-3 record in a season that ended with Sherrone Moore's shocking dismissal. On Saturday, Underwood spoke briefly about looking forward to meeting Whittingham as he mulls his future with Michigan preparing to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

"Very excited to figure out what kind of guy he is," Underwood said prior to Saturday's practice, per USA Today. "I don't really know too much about him. I'm just excited to figure out what kind of guy he is."

Despite not having yet met Whittingham, Underwood's initial optimism on the move didn't stop there. He also told reporters he saw "his resume a little earlier today" and is already "excited to ask him a few questions."

Questions surrounding the rising sophomore's decision to stay at Michigan figure to gain steam with the transfer portal opening Jan. 2. For now, though, Underwood plans to keep his plan close to the chest, saying Saturday he and his family will "figure that out" after Dec. 31.

Should Underwood decide to stay, it'll be fascinating to see how he meshes with a new-look offense. He finished his freshman season with 2,229 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions to go with 74 carries for 323 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

