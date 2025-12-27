2025 CFP Odds: Best Bet for Indiana-Alabama

Now that we’re all blissfully overfed and overserved from the holidays, wearing sweatpants around the house all weekend, let’s make some bets.

What a life.

There is a College Football Playoff wager I have my eye on for this week.

Remember, this isn’t the place for "locks" or five-team parlays. These are the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

2025 record: (34-47-6, -17.4 units)

Indiana (-6.5, O/U 48.5) vs. Alabama

That is not a typo — Indiana is almost a touchdown favorite against mighty Alabama in a Playoff game. What planet are we on? It’s truly a sign of respect for the Hoosiers, a complete team with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza leading the charge at quarterback. A Herculean performance from Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is always possible, but I think Indiana is too good. I trust Curt Cignetti to deliver a win and cover.

PICK: Indiana (-6.5) to win by more than 6.5 points

