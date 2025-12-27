College Football
2025 CFP Odds: Best Bet for Indiana-Alabama
2025 CFP Odds: Best Bet for Indiana-Alabama

Updated Dec. 28, 2025 9:11 p.m. ET
Now that we’re all blissfully overfed and overserved from the holidays, wearing sweatpants around the house all weekend, let’s make some bets.

What a life.

There is a College Football Playoff wager I have my eye on for this week.

Remember, this isn’t the place for "locks" or five-team parlays. These are the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

 

2025 record: (34-47-6, -17.4 units)

Indiana (-6.5, O/U 48.5) vs. Alabama

That is not a typo — Indiana is almost a touchdown favorite against mighty Alabama in a Playoff game. What planet are we on? It’s truly a sign of respect for the Hoosiers, a complete team with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza leading the charge at quarterback. A Herculean performance from Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is always possible, but I think Indiana is too good. I trust Curt Cignetti to deliver a win and cover.

PICK: Indiana (-6.5) to win by more than 6.5 points

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Watch him on FOX Sports’ Bear Bets and follow him on X @spshoot.

