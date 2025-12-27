Penn State Defeats Clemson In Frigid Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for a career-high 262 yards and two touchdowns, including a 73-yard strike to Trebor Pena early in the fourth quarter, and Penn State beat Clemson 22-10 Saturday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Both teams struggled at times with the frigid conditions at Yankee Stadium following a snowstorm. The temperature at kickoff was 28 degrees and the wind chill made it feel like 19 while the snow from Friday’s storm was piled in the right and left field corners.

In his seventh start since Penn State lost Drew Allar to an injury, Grunkemeyer completed 23 of 34 passes, setting career bests for completions and attempts.

His best throw was to Pena, who caught the ball at the Penn State 44-yard line, ran by Clemson safety Ricardo Jones and rumbled untouched down the left side for a 15-3 lead with 12:51 left in the fourth.

Grunkemeyer also made a 35-yard throw to Devonte Ross to get the Nittany Lions deep into Clemson territory that set up an 11-yard TD toss to Andrew Rappleyea with 4:56 left for a 22-10 lead.

Pena finished with five catches and 100 yards.

Before connecting with Pena, Grunkemeyer moved the Nittany Lions into field goal territory three times for Ryan Barker. Barker made a 22-yard field goal on Penn State’s first possession, along with a pair of 48-yard kicks.

Penn State (7-6) won its final four games under interim coach Terry Smith, who took over for James Franklin following a 22-21 loss to Northwestern on Oct. 11 and will be succeeded by Matt Campbell.

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik completed 22 of 39 passes for 110 yards in his final collegiate game while getting sacked four times. He also had eight passes broken up by Penn State defenders.

The Tigers scored their lone touchdown on Adam Randall’s 2-yard plunge with 8:47 left to slice Penn State’s lead to 15-10.

Clemson (7-6) saw a four-game winning streak stopped and was held to its fewest points in a bowl game since a 10-7 loss to LSU in the 1999 Peach Bowl.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

