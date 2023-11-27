College Football 2024 college football transfer portal tracker: Kadyn Proctor, Penny Boone on the move Updated Apr. 16, 2024 12:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Transfer season is in full swing in college football, again.

The spring transfer portal window officially opened on April 16, allowing players to move following spring ball or even during their team's spring practices.

Which players are on the move this offseason, and which ones have already found a new home?

Let's take a look at the stars and standouts who are testing the waters and transferring.

April 16

Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor

Just months after transferring to Iowa, Proctor is back in the portal, according to multiple reports. Proctor reportedly has a "do not contact" mark next to his name, as it's believed he'll be transferring back to Alabama. The 2023 five-star recruit transferred out of Alabama following Nick Saban's retirement in January.

Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

One of the top receivers in the Big Ten is on the move. Lambert-Smith is reportedly entering the transfer portal after not playing in Penn State's spring game on April 13. The fifth-year wideout has 126 career receptions for 1,721 yards and 11 touchdowns, recording 53 receptions for 673 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Louisville RB Peny Boone

Boone is on the move again. The fifth-year running back is reportedly entering the transfer portal for the second time in four months. Boone, who began his college career at Maryland before playing the last two seasons at Toledo, transferred to Louisville earlier in the offseason. His 1,400 rushing yards was the eighth-best mark in the FBS last season, winning the MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Texas A&M S Jacoby Mathews

Another Aggie isn't entering the portal, with Mathews joining the group of several players to seek a transfer since Mike Elko became Texas A&M's head coach earlier in the offseason. Considered a top-100 recruit in the Class of 2022 by 247 Spots, Mathews had 42 combined tackles and an interception last season.

Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden

The rising junior is reportedly entering the transfer portal. Hayden, who rushed for 553 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, didn't get many opportunities to produce in 2023 as he only had 19 carries. The Class of 2022 four-star recruit would've likely seen his number of carries dwindle further as Tre'Veyon Henderson returned to Columbus, while former Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins transferred to the school earlier this offseason.

Michigan WR Karmello English

The former four-star recruit is entering the portal after one season in Ann Arbor, according to multiple reports. English only had one reception, a 4-yard touchdown catch, during his freshman season with Michigan.

