Deion Sanders gives update on Shilo Sanders; addresses Cormani McClain

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said he's hoping his son Shilo can play Saturday against USC after he visited the ER following the Buffaloes' loss to Oregon.

"He’s doing better," Sanders said at a press conference Tuesday. "We went to the hospital right after we landed. He’s doing much better. We’re praying that he heals and he’s playing this weekend. He’s a viable part of our secondary and our team defensively. He’s one of the voices on the defense. He plays with a certain physicality that we desire and we want. He’s given me daily updates, trust me, and I’m praying that he can play, as a father as well as a coach."

Shilo revealed he was urinating blood as he exited the team's plane Saturday night in Boulder, explaining that he'd hurt himself while making a tackle during the game. "Ya'll can't say I didn't play hard," he joked in light of the ailment.

Sanders' potential absence could make room for five-star freshman cornerback Cormani McClain, who's barely seen action this season and recorded just two total tackles. Sanders addressed his limited playing time in the press conference.

When asked what McClain could do to earn more playing time, Sanders answered "Study."

"Prepare. Study. Prepare. Be on time for meetings. Show up to the darn meetings. Understand what we’re doing as a scheme. Want to play this game. Desire to play this game. Desire to be the best in this game — at practice, in the film room, and on your own free time."

Sanders went on to emphasize that he knows who's putting in the time and who's not.

"You do know that I check film time for each player [each] week. Thursday, I need film time from the whole staff, so I can see who’s been preparing. And that’s not just about Cormani, that’s about a multitude of them. If I don’t see that — you would be a fool to put somebody out there and they’re unprepared. Can’t do it. Won’t do it, can’t do it. I’m old school, I’m sorry."

Colorado faces perhaps its toughest test of the season against the eighth-ranked Trojans on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

