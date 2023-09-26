College Football
Deion Sanders gives update on Shilo Sanders; addresses Cormani McClain
College Football

Deion Sanders gives update on Shilo Sanders; addresses Cormani McClain

Published Sep. 26, 2023 10:51 p.m. ET

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said he's hoping his son Shilo can play Saturday against USC after he visited the ER following the Buffaloes' loss to Oregon.

"He’s doing better," Sanders said at a press conference Tuesday. "We went to the hospital right after we landed. He’s doing much better. We’re praying that he heals and he’s playing this weekend. He’s a viable part of our secondary and our team defensively. He’s one of the voices on the defense. He plays with a certain physicality that we desire and we want. He’s given me daily updates, trust me, and I’m praying that he can play, as a father as well as a coach."

Shilo revealed he was urinating blood as he exited the team's plane Saturday night in Boulder, explaining that he'd hurt himself while making a tackle during the game. "Ya'll can't say I didn't play hard," he joked in light of the ailment.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders' potential absence could make room for five-star freshman cornerback Cormani McClain, who's barely seen action this season and recorded just two total tackles. Sanders addressed his limited playing time in the press conference.

When asked what McClain could do to earn more playing time, Sanders answered "Study."

"Prepare. Study. Prepare. Be on time for meetings. Show up to the darn meetings. Understand what we’re doing as a scheme. Want to play this game. Desire to play this game. Desire to be the best in this game — at practice, in the film room, and on your own free time."

Sanders went on to emphasize that he knows who's putting in the time and who's not.

"You do know that I check film time for each player [each] week. Thursday, I need film time from the whole staff, so I can see who’s been preparing. And that’s not just about Cormani, that’s about a multitude of them. If I don’t see that — you would be a fool to put somebody out there and they’re unprepared. Can’t do it. Won’t do it, can’t do it. I’m old school, I’m sorry."

Colorado faces perhaps its toughest test of the season against the eighth-ranked Trojans on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
USC Trojans
USC
Colorado Buffaloes
CU
Klatt: 
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Colorado Buffaloes
Shilo Sanders
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Playoff Watch: Ranking the lineups of every contender

MLB Playoff Watch: Ranking the lineups of every contender

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes