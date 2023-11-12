College football rankings: Michigan makes a major case for No. 1
Michigan hadn't played anybody.
Then the Wolverines walked into Beaver Stadium and pounded a top-10 Penn State team into the ground.
They did it with 32 straight rushing attempts in the second half, and by asking Heisman hopeful J.J. McCarthy to make just eight pass attempts.
It was not only the best win by any team this season, but evidence that Michigan is the best team in the sport.
Without their head coach on the sideline and against an outstanding Penn State defense, Michigan all but said out loud: "We're running the ball, and you are powerless to stop us."
It's one thing to turn the passing game into a hood ornament. It's another to run the ball when a ranked opponent knows you're going to do just that, yet can't do much more than get blown off the ball.
With games left against only Maryland and Ohio State — the College Football Playoff selection committee's No. 1 team — it’s becoming increasingly difficult to deny that Michigan is the team to beat.
Here are my Top 25 rankings after Week 11.
1. Michigan (10-0)
Defeated Penn State, 24-15
Passing for 60 yards and beating a ranked team easily? It's a very Michigan thing to do.
2. Georgia (10-0)
Don't look now, but Brock Bowers is back, and the Dawgs blew out a top-10 team.
3. Ohio State (10-0)
Defeated Michigan State, 38-3
With more than 100 yards receiving in the game, Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., became the first Buckeye to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and tied David Boston for the most 100-yard receiving games by a Buckeye in a career.
4. Washington (10-0)
The Huskies have ranked wins against all three teams expected to challenge them for the Pac-12 title — Oregon, Utah, USC — and are two wins away from their first perfect regular season since 1991. That was also the year UW won the national title.
5. Florida State (10-0)
The Seminoles pulled out a late victory against a Miami team that didn't start Tyler Van Dyke at home, remaining one of the five undefeated Power 5 teams in the sport.
6. Oregon (9-1)
Bo Nix passed for 415 yards and four TDs as the Ducks handed the Trojans their fourth loss in their last five games.
7. Texas (9-1)
In his first game back since the Longhorns' win against Houston, QB Quinn Ewers threw for 244 yards in the first half.
8. Alabama (9-1)
The Tide clinched the SEC West division title and will play for the SEC Championship against a Georgia team that hasn't lost a game since 2021.
9. Louisville (9-1)
The Cardinals have all but clinched a spot in the ACC title game against FSU. How did the Cardinals lose to Pitt by 17?
10. Penn State (8-2)
The Nittany Lions' only losses are to top 10 opponents Ohio State and Michigan. PSU coach James Franklin is 3-17 against top 10 opponents.
11. Ole Miss (8-2)
Ole Miss’ only losses are to Alabama and Georgia.
12. Missouri (8-2)
After trailing early, the Tigers put up 33 points and didn't allow a UT score. This win does more for Georgia than it does for the Tigers. Missouri’s only losses are to Georgia and LSU.
13. Oklahoma (8-2)
Defeated West Virginia, 59-20
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel accounted for a school-record eight TDs in the win.
OU wideout Drake Stoops became the first Sooner with 60 catches in a season since CeeDee Lamb in 2019.
14. Oregon State (8-2)
The Beavers scored 41 points across the second and third quarters against the Cardinal.
15. Iowa (8-2)
The Hawkeyes defense is one of the four best in the sport, and Iowa is a fair-caught punt away from being a one-loss team.
16. Kansas State (7-3)
The Wildcats have scored 41 or more in six out of 10 games this season.
17. Utah (7-3)
Lost to Washington, 35-28
With their third loss in conference play, the Utes' are a long shot to win their third straight Pac-12 title.
18. James Madison (10-0)
Defeated Connecticut, 44-6
With a waiver from the NCAA, the Dukes could make a New Year's Six Bowl in just their second season of FBS play.
19. Tulane (9-1)
The Green Wave's only loss this season is to Ole Miss.
20. LSU (7-3)
Jayden Daniels passed for 372 yards and rushed for 234 more. Will he be a Heisman finalist?
21. Arizona (7-3)
The Cats have won four straight after beating the Buffs at the buzzer.
22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
Major hangover for the Cowboys, who stumbled badly one week after beating rival Sooners.
23. Kansas (7-3)
Lost to Texas Tech, 16-13
The Jayhawks' 13-point fourth quarter was too little, too late.
24. Notre Dame (7-3)
Idle
Notre Dame plays host to Wake Forest on Nov. 18.
25. Tennessee (7-3)
Among several areas in which the Vols fell short, they lost the time-of-possession battle by nearly 40:00-20:00.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.
