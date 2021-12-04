College Football College football championship weekend top plays: Baylor-Oklahoma State, Michigan-Iowa and more 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football 's Week 14 schedule is small but mighty. It's championship weekend, after all.

Kicking things off Friday in Las Vegas, No. 17 Utah trounced No. 10 Oregon 38-10 in the Pac-12 Championship Game, punching its ticket to the Rose Bowl in the process. The win comes less than two weeks after the Utes knocked the then-No. 3 Ducks out of contention for a College Football Playoff berth.

Championship weekend continues as No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State is underway at AT&T Stadium. Following that contest comes a Mountain West matchup between No. 19 San Diego State and Utah State on FOX (3 p.m. ET).

Then, in the afternoon, there's an SEC showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (4 p.m. ET, CBS). Meanwhile, No. 4 Cincinnati hosts No. 21 Houston (4 p.m. ET, ABC).

In the evening window on FOX, No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 13 Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (8 p.m. ET), while No. 15 Pittsburgh goes up against ACC foe No. 16 Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET, ABC).

Here are the top moments from championship weekend.

No 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State

Baylor strikes first

JT Woods picked off Spencer Sanders, which set up the first score of the game - a short TD pass from Blake Shapen to Ben Sims.

Make it two

Midway through the first, the Bears came away with another pivotal takeaway.

Extending the lead

Baylor extended its lead to 14-3 on this doozy of a throw to Drew Estrada.

Into the bread basket!

Baylor is having its way, and Shapen is making a heck of an MVP case with this showing.

Utah State at No. 19 SDSU (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (4 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

No. 21 Houston vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (4 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

No. 2 Michigan vs, No. 13 Iowa (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

No. 15 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

No. 17 Utah 38, No. 10 Oregon 10

The Utes dominated the Ducks in their regular-season meeting, and they started off Friday night's game in a similar fashion, taking a 7-0 lead on a short run by Tavion Thomas.

It was only about six minutes later that Utah struck again, this time when Devin Lloyd picked off an Anthony Brown pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

The Ducks caught a break when linebacker Noah Sewell — whose older brother Nephi Sewell plays the same position for Utah, and whose eldest brother Penei Sewell was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — snagged an interception early in the second quarter. But the Ducks came away with nothing after the ensuing drive ended with a missed field goal.

On Utah's following drive, the Ducks' defense picked off Cameron Rising again. This time, it was all thanks to the acrobatics from safety Verone McKinley III. But once again, Oregon wasn't able to capitalize on the takeaway, and the Ducks punted it away after going three-and-out.

After back-to-back interceptions, the Utes were able to get back on track as the first half wound down, capping off a 12-play, 74-yard drive with a Utah TD courtesy of tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Utah extended its lead to 23-0 at the break — tied for the largest halftime lead in Pac-12 Championship Game history — as the Utes got a last-second field goal after Brown’s second INT.

Oregon avoided the shutout with a field goal early in the third to make it a 20-point game. But midway through the frame, the Utes struck once again.

Rising broke out for a 41-yard gain, and TJ Pledger punched it in on the next play for a TD. The Utes QB added a two-point conversion for good measure as Utah took a commanding 31-3 lead headed into the final frame.

Utah kept its scoring going in the fourth, as Thomas found the end zone on a short scamper to put Utah up 38-3. Oregon finally answered with its first TD of the night thanks to a quick 2-yard run from Travis Dye, but it was too little too late, and things ended there.

