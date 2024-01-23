College Basketball NCAA Basketball Champions: Complete list of winners since 1939 Published Jan. 23, 2024 1:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There's nothing like college basketball's March Madness. There's everything from the joy of first round upsets to Cinderella stories to iconic Final Fours. But ultimately, the goal is to take home the NCAA tournament trophy. With that in mind, let's recount teams who have etched their names into history as NCAA basketball champions.

Here is a list of all the college basketball champions with their final record, championship game score and runner-up:

NCAA Basketball Champions

2023: UConn (31-8) def. San Diego State 76-59

2022: Kansas (34-6) def. North Carolina 72-69

2021: Baylor (28-2) def. Gonzaga 86-70

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Virginia (35-3) def. Texas Tech 85-77 (OT)

2018: Villanova (36-4) def. Michigan 79-62

2017: North Carolina (33-7) def. Gonzaga 71-65

2016: Villanova (35-5) def. North Carolina 77-74

2015: Duke (35-4) def. Wisconsin 68-63

2014: UConn (32-8) def. Kentucky 60-54

2013: Louisville (35-5)* def. Michigan 82-76

2012: Kentucky (38-2) def. Kansas 67-59

2011: UConn (32-9) def. Butler 53-41

2010: Duke (35-5) def. Butler 61-59

2009: North Carolina (34-4) def. Michigan State 89-72

2008: Kansas (37-3) def. Memphis 75-68 (OT)

2007: Florida (35-5) def. Ohio State 84-75

2006: Florida (33-6) def. UCLA 73-57

2005: North Carolina (33-4) def. Illinois 75-70

2004: UConn (33-6) def. Georgia Tech 82-73

2003: Syracuse (30-5) def. Kansas 81-78

2002: Maryland (32-4) def. Indiana 64-52

2001: Duke (35-4) def. Arizona 82-72

2000: Michigan State (32-7) def. Florida 89-76

1999: UConn (34-2) def. Duke 77-74

1998: Kentucky (35-4) def. Utah 78-69

1997: Arizona (25-9) def. Kentucky 84-79 (OT)

1996: Kentucky (34-2) def. Syracuse 76-67

1995: UCLA (31-2) def. Arkansas 89-78

1994: Arkansas (31-3) def. Duke 76-72

1993: North Carolina (34-4) def. Michigan 77-71

1992: Duke (34-2) def. Michigan 71-51

1991: Duke (32-7) def. Kansas 72-65

1990: UNLV (35-5) def. Duke 103-73

1989: Michigan (30-7) def. Seton Hall 80-79 (OT)

1988: Kansas (27-11) def. Oklahoma 83-79

1987: Indiana (30-4) def. Syracuse 74-73

1986: Louisville (32-7) def. Duke 72-69

1985: Villanova (25-10) def. Georgetown 66-64

1984: Georgetown (34-3) def. Houston 84-75

1983: North Carolina State (26-10) def. Houston 54-52

1982: North Carolina (32-2) def. Georgetown 63-62

1981: Indiana (26-9) def. North Carolina 63-50

1980: Louisville (33-3) def. UCLA 59-54

1979: Michigan State (26-6) def. Indiana State 75-64

1978: Kentucky (30-2) def. Duke 94-88

1977: Marquette (25-7) def. North Carolina 67-59

1976: Indiana (32-0) def. Michigan 86-68

1975: UCLA (28-3) def. Kentucky 92-85

1974: North Carolina State (30-1) def. Marquette 76-64

1973: UCLA (30-0) def. Memphis State 87-66

1972: UCLA (30-0) def. Florida State 81-76

1971: UCLA (29-1) def. Villanova 68-62

1970: UCLA (28-2) def. Jacksonville 80-69

1969: UCLA (29-1) def. Purdue 92-72

1968: UCLA (29-1) def. North Carolina 78-55

1967: UCLA (30-0) def. Dayton 79-64

1966: UTEP (28-1) def. Kentucky 72-65

1965: UCLA (28-2) def. Michigan 91-80

1964: UCLA (30-0) def. Duke 98-83

1963: Loyola (Ill.) (29-2) def. Cincinnati 60-58 (OT)

1962: Cincinnati (29-2) def. Ohio State 71-59

1961: Cincinnati (27-3) def. Ohio State 70-65 (OT)

1960: Ohio State (25-3) def. California 75-55

1959: California (25-4) def. West Virginia 71-70

1958: Kentucky (23-6) def. Seattle 84-72

1957: North Carolina (32-0) def. Kansas 54-53 (3OT)

1956: San Francisco (29-0) def. Iowa 83-71

1955: San Francisco (28-1) def. LaSalle 77-63

1954: La Salle (26-4) def. Bradley 92-76

1953: Indiana (23-3) def. Kansas 69-68

1952: Kansas (28-3) def. St. John's 80-63

1951: Kentucky (32-2) def. Kansas State 68-58

1950: CCNY (24-5) def. Bradley 71-68

1949: Kentucky (32-2) def. Oklahoma A&M 46-36

1948: Kentucky (36-3) def. Baylor 58-42

1947: Holy Cross (27-3) def. Oklahoma 58-47

1946: Oklahoma State (31-2) def. North Carolina 43-40

1945: Oklahoma State (27-4) def. NYU 49-45

1944: Utah (21-4) def. Dartmouth 42-40 (OT)

1943: Wyoming (31-2) def. Georgetown 46-34

1942: Stanford (28-4) def. Dartmouth 53-38

1941: Wisconsin (20-3) def. Washington State 39-34

1940: Indiana (20-3) def. Kansas 60-42

1939: Oregon (29-5) def. Ohio State 46-33

Who has the most college basketball championships?

UCLA holds the record for most college basketball titles with 11. Here is a list of all the college basketball teams with multiple championships and the years they won:

UCLA - 11 wins (1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995)

Kentucky - 8 (1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012)

North Carolina - 6 (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017)

Duke - 5 (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015)

UConn - 5 (1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023)

Indiana - 5 (1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987)

Kansas - 4 (1952, 1988, 2008, 2022)

Villanova - 3 (1985, 2016, 2018)

Louisville - 2 (1980, 1986, 2013*)

Cincinnati - 2 (1961, 1962)

Florida - 2 (2006, 2007)

Michigan State - 2 (1979, 2000)

NC State - 2 (1974, 1983)

Oklahoma State/Oklahoma A&M - 2 (1945, 1946)

San Francisco - 2 (1955, 1956)

* Louisville’s 2013 title was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.

Which coach has the most college basketball championships?

John Wooden holds the record for most college basketball titles with 10. Here is a list of all the college basketball coaches with multiple championships and the years they won:

John Wooden - 10 wins (1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975)

Mike Krzyzewski - 5 (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015)

Adolph Rupp - 4 (1948, 1949, 1951, 1958)

Jim Calhoun - 3 (1991, 2004, 2011)

Bob Knight - 3 (1976, 1981, 1987)

Roy Williams - 3 (2005, 2009, 2017)

Denny Crum - 2 (1980, 1986)

Billy Donovan - 2 (2006, 2007)

Henry Iba - 2 (1945, 1946)

Ed Jucker - 2 (1961, 1962)

Branch McCracken - 2 (1940, 1953)

Bill Self - 2 (2008, 2022)

Dean Smith - 2 (1982, 1993)

Phil Woolpert - 2 (1955, 1956)

Jay Wright - 2 (2016, 2018)

