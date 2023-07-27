FIFA Women's World Cup USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to watch group-stage finale Published Jul. 27, 2023 7:02 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States women's national team faces its final test of the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday, taking on Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand.

After beating Vietnam, 3-0, and drawing with the Netherlands, 1-1, the U.S. can advance simply with a draw but hopes to win Group E by defeating Portugal, though it may come down to goal differential. If both the U.S. and the Netherlands win on Tuesday (the teams have matches at the exact same time), then goal differential will come into play as the first tiebreaker. The U.S. currently holds a +2 advantage. Here's more on the scenarios for the U.S. to win its group.

Portugal, meanwhile, lost a tight opener to the Netherlands, 1-0, before notching its first-ever goal in the Women's World Cup en route to a 2-0 elimination of Vietnam on Thursday (its first win, of course). The U.S. is expected to beat Portugal, but it likely won't be as easy as the team's first game against Vietnam.

We've put together everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

How to watch United States vs. Portugal:

+ The match will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app with coverage beginning at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with coverage beginning at 1 a.m. ET. Full replays of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Here's how to watch every game of the tournament.

What to know about the Portugal matchup:

+ An hour into Wednesday's 1-1 tie with the Netherlands, the U.S. women's national team looked well on its way to a stunning first-round defeat at the World Cup. But while the near-death experience Wednesday might have left U.S. fans wondering if their team is truly capable of pulling off a historic World Cup three-peat by winning it all at Australia/New Zealand 2023, it could also serve the American players well when the real do-or-die games begin in the knockout stage. "We learned a few lessons from this game," captain (and the game's hero) Lindsay Horan said.

+ Speaking of Horan, she saved the USWNT against the Netherlands. But it was first fueled by an overly physical tackle that was not called. Horan got mad, then she got even. And in making a statement, Horan also set an example for the younger players who are experiencing their first World Cup. After all, the USWNT co-captain had previous said her goal is to make those young players "as confident as possible in their abilities."

+ Will Rose Lavelle regain her starting spot against Portugal after starting the first two games on the bench? After making an instant impact substituting in both games, the "World Cup NOW" crews believes she should start. "Just start Rose from the beginning," 2015 World Cup champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist Heather O'Reilly said. "She came in and made a difference." As for her teammates, they have reason to believe the 2019 World Cup hero is primed for an encore. Off the pitch, however, Lavelle says she's just the same old Rose.

Should the USWNT be concerned about Portugal?

Intro to the USWNT:

+ Just getting familiar with this version of the USWNT? Take a look at our full guide to the 23-woman roster and Carli Lloyd's look at the 15 most important U.S. players. Our FOX panel of experts also debated the team's most important player.

+ The U.S. women's national team has a chance to make more history this summer if it wins a record fifth title and third in a row. Only four teams have gone back-to-back. No nation has completed the three-peat. Here's more on the U.S. quest. By the way, the whole U.S. title chase is being followed for a Netflix docuseries.

+ Wondering how the U.S. gets out of this opening stage? First, get to know the teams also in Group E. Then, take a look at which teams our experts feel pose the biggest threat to the United States' three-peat hopes.

'World Cup NOW' crew discusses USWNT's chances of winning Group E

Editor's picks — our favorite pregame reads:

+ The USWNT is rooted in a simple objective: Leave the game better than you found it for posterity. It's built on a bond created and fostered by mentorship that’s proudly passed down through generations. This year's team has three players the perfectly exemplify that. (Read Laken Litman on the USWNT mentorship circle)

+ Trinity Rodman is a candidate to be a breakout star for the USWNT – and yep, she's Dennis Rodman's daughter. And not only has she internet-binged Dennis' basketball highlights for years, but she still uses his hardwood techniques to benefit her own soccer game. "I watched my dad play a lot more than people really know," she said. "My brother [USC transfer DJ Rodman] lived for watching my dad's clips." (Read Martin Rogers on how Trinity is modeling her game after her father's)

+ For the world champion 2015 U.S. women's national team, the '99ers were the inspiration. But for this version of the national team, the 2015 squad is the touchstone. (Read Doug McIntyre on how this young roster was shaped by the 2015 squad)

+ Alex Morgan's father, Mike, never misses his daughter's games. Literally. Since Alex was 14, Mike guesstimates he has been to every single match. "He's literally at everything," Megan Rapinoe said. (Read Laken Litman on the ultimate soccer dad)

+ The 2023 version of the USWNT has three mothers on the roster, matching a previous record set in 2015. But it wasn't always that way. "I'm just really grateful for the women before me that fought for mom athletes," Alex Morgan said. (Read Laken Litman on the "badass" OG moms of the USWNT)

