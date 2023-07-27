FIFA Women's World Cup
Portugal vs. Vietnam live updates: Encarnacão, Nazareth give Portugal 2-0 lead
Portugal vs. Vietnam live updates: Encarnacão, Nazareth give Portugal 2-0 lead

Updated Jul. 27, 2023 4:02 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a matchup between Group E's Portugal and Vietnam at FMG Stadium Waikato in New Zealand.

Both teams are aiming to bounce back after losing their opening matches, with Vietnam falling to the United States, 3-0, and Portugal getting topped by the Netherlands, 1-0.

Portugal and Vietnam checked in at 22nd and 28th, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings.

Follow our live coverage below!

Portugal vs. Vietnam

20': Goal

Kika Nazareth pressed on the gas and flew by Vietnam defenders to score Portugal's second goal of the night.

6': First to strike

Lucia Alves found a cutting Telma Encarnacão who was able to easily score, and put Portugal on the board with its first ever Women's World Cup goal.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Portugal made seven lineup changes

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FIFA Women's World Cup
Portugal
Vietnam
