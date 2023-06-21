FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results Published Jun. 21, 2023 5:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With less than a month to go until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup , it’s time to gear up.

You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the United States.

Check out the full schedule for the Women’s World Cup and how to watch each match live below:

How can I watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup? What channel will it be on?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX, FS1 , FOXSports.com , and the FOX Sports App . FOX is your home for game highlights, analysis, standings, team & player stats, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup? When does it start?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is scheduled for July 20 to August 20, 2023. New Zealand will kick-off against Norway and Australia will play Ireland on the opening day.

The opening match will feature New Zealand and Norway on July 20 at 3 a.m. ET on FOX.

Where is the Women’s World Cup?

Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. It will be the first FIFA Women's World Cup to have two host nations.

How can I stream the Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup will be available for streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. You can also watch on any streaming service that carries FOX and FS1 such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup for free?

If you have an antenna that picks up FOX, you can watch matches played on FOX for free.

How can I watch full replays of the Women’s World Cup?

Full replays of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

When is the first game for the U.S. women’s national team?

The U.S. women’s national team kicks off their quest for another Women’s World Cup championship on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX against Vietnam .

Group Stage Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada (10:30 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam (9 p.m. on FOX)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: England vs. Haiti (5:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Denmark vs. China (8 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica (6 a.m. on FOX)

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (10 p.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m, on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)



Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup

share