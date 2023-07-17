FIFA Women's World Cup USWNT's quest to win 2023 World Cup to be subject of Netflix docuseries Updated Jul. 17, 2023 1:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States national women's soccer team is vying for history at the 2023 World Cup, and the Americans' quest to three-peat will be the center of a new Netflix documentary series.

Netflix announced Monday that the docuseries will allow fans and a general audience to get a behind-the-scenes "first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row," according to the steaming service's official news release.

Numerous players on the team will be featured in a personal light in the series, including superstars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who announced earlier in July that this will be her final World Cup. Four players making their World Cup debut will also come into focus, including 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis.

More players are expected to be part of the series, which has already begun filming in New Zealand and Australia. The series will be directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Rebecca Gitlitz, an executive producer at TIME Studios.

A release date for the docuseries has yet to be announced.

The United States kicks off its World Cup title journey Friday against Vietnam in a group-stage match (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). It also has group-stage matches against the Netherlands (July 26 at 9 p.m. ET) and Portugal (Aug. 2 at 3 a.m. ET).

All matches can be watched on FOX and the FOX Sports app through the duration of the tournament.

