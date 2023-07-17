FIFA Women's World Cup
USWNT's quest to win 2023 World Cup to be subject of Netflix docuseries
FIFA Women's World Cup

USWNT's quest to win 2023 World Cup to be subject of Netflix docuseries

Updated Jul. 17, 2023 1:27 p.m. ET

The United States national women's soccer team is vying for history at the 2023 World Cup, and the Americans' quest to three-peat will be the center of a new Netflix documentary series.

Netflix announced Monday that the docuseries will allow fans and a general audience to get a behind-the-scenes "first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row," according to the steaming service's official news release.

Numerous players on the team will be featured in a personal light in the series, including superstars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who announced earlier in July that this will be her final World Cup. Four players making their World Cup debut will also come into focus, including 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis.

More players are expected to be part of the series, which has already begun filming in New Zealand and Australia. The series will be directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Rebecca Gitlitz, an executive producer at TIME Studios. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A release date for the docuseries has yet to be announced.

The United States kicks off its World Cup title journey Friday against Vietnam in a group-stage match (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). It also has group-stage matches against the Netherlands (July 26 at 9 p.m. ET) and Portugal (Aug. 2 at 3 a.m. ET). 

All matches can be watched on FOX and the FOX Sports app through the duration of the tournament.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
Alex Morgan
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 college football odds: Bettors going big on Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

2023 college football odds: Bettors going big on Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes