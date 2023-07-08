FIFA Women's World Cup USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe announces retirement at end of 2023 Updated Jul. 8, 2023 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States women's national team forward Megan Rapinoe will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2023 season, the 38-year-old announced Saturday.

Rapinoe is considered one of the greatest women's soccer players in United States history and has been one of the most recognizable faces of the USWNT squad that won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019 and is now seeking to become the first national team in either men's or women's soccer to win three straight titles on the biggest stage.

She announced that the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be her last, and she will hang up her cleats at the end of the 2023 NWSL season with the OL Reign.

In 199 appearances for the USWNT, Rapinoe has scored 63 goals and added 73 assists. She won both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the 2019 World Cup in France.

She holds OL Reign record for goals (48) and assists (25) and ranks fourth all-time in regular-season appearances (109).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

